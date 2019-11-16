Our communities and our nation are healthy only when every person enjoys full freedom of expression. This is a universal human right. Vermont’s motto of “Freedom and Unity” recognizes that; the First Amendment enshrines it in the U.S. Constitution. The othering and silencing of those who view the world differently than we view it is the gravest of threats to democracy.
This week, I received a postcard that read in its entirety: “Seth — I find it in poor taste that as an elected official you would display a ‘WOMEN FOR TRUMP’ flag. I know your wife is Russian — but really it sucks all the air out of the room.” The postcard was signed but, in the interests of civility, I am not going to drag the sender’s name through the mud that he has flung at me and my wife.
The sender knows my wife personally and certainly knows her first name. Since my wife is the woman “for Trump” in our household, why was the postcard addressed to me rather than to her? Perhaps the postcard-writer doesn’t think a woman can think for herself? I don’t tell my wife what to think, and neither will he. He raises her national origin: perhaps he doesn’t think an immigrant citizen is entitled to her own political opinion? In the space of a two-sentence postcard, raising the fact that my wife grew up in Russia rings more than a bit anti-immigrant.
Yes, my wife was born in Russia and raised there. And while she was there, she mastered the English language, completed a graduate degree, filled out her U.S. immigration paperwork, paid substantial fees, subjected herself to medical examinations required by the U.S. government (at a U.S. embassy 2,000-plus miles from her home city), waited her turn, and immigrated legally to the United States. Here, she waited some more, paid some more fees, passed the citizenship test, took the oath of allegiance and registered to vote the very day she was naturalized a U.S. citizen. I’m quite certain she’s earned the right to support whomever she chooses for president of the United States, and to be as active and vocal about that as she likes.
To the writer’s other idea: There is no “check your politics at the door” when you are elected to public office. The Hatch Act applies to employees of the government, not to elected officials. I am a private citizen who serves my town in a nonpartisan office as an elected selectman while the voters choose to elect me. The sender framing his complaint in terms of my service to our town is either misleading or misled. If it were actually the case, no local, state or federal elected official could endorse another; such endorsements happen all the time and are entirely appropriate.
I recognize that, although I am a straight white man, I am a member of a number of minority communities. My wife and I are born-again Christians in the least religious state in the nation. We are Republicans and Trump supporters in Bernieland. But we don’t require anyone’s permission to hold either of those beliefs, or to express them publicly or at our own home. Those are our rights, and yours, and the postcard-writer’s, as Americans. Freedom of speech is not necessary to protect popular ideas; freedom of speech is necessary to protect the minority point of view.
For the good of our communities and our country, we need to constantly remind ourselves that other people may have ideas very different from our own, and yet still love our country. We should purposely seek to interact with people who believe differently than we do. Doing so tends to refute the lie that the other is always the enemy. Our home-school community, for instance, is made up of very diverse families, from across the political and social spectrum. Some of our closest home-schooling friends could not be more different from us in worldview. But we respect each other’s choices and are united by doing our best for our children.
Tolerance is sadly lacking in our civil discourse, and in our lives. Across centuries, great thinkers recognized its value to humanity. Voltaire said, “Think for yourself, and let others enjoy the privilege of doing so too.” Einstein knew that “in order that every man present his views without penalty there must be a spirit of tolerance in the entire population.” It’s no more complicated than “live and let live,” but it’s a lesson we need to learn again.
Seth Hopkins lives in Brandon.
