Two months ago, the novelist Jonathan Franzen created a firestorm with his New Yorker think piece titled “What If We Stop Pretending?” The subtitle of the article was “The climate apocalypse is coming. To prepare for it we need to admit that we can’t stop it.” The cries of anger and anguish from all corners of the environmental community were deafening. People saw Franzen’s position as admitting defeat in the most important challenge of our time.
The author calmly presented the hard evidence that our economy, our consumption systems and our very identity as a technical species was proving incapable of stopping or even slowing down the growth in greenhouse gas emissions. His point was we humans need to stop denying the crisis and start grappling with the reality of our future prospects. That means accepting the devastation that will inevitably arise from the growing climate crisis. The massive fires in California that occur every year are just one signal of what is happening.
Franzen argues that we need to start preparing to live in the expanding droughts and floods, the economic disarray and the political chaos of a world without the safe predictability of our collective past.
Like everyone else, I am frightened by this future. At 73 years old, I know my own prospects will decline, but I deeply despair that my children’s future will become truly difficult. Like many millennials, my stepdaughter has decided not to have children for fear of what might happen in that child’s lifetime.
The best I can do in this situation is to help start instigating the changes locally that will give me and my neighbors a slightly better chance of muddling through the coming crises with some remnants of civil humaneness. To begin that work, we must build local systems in which we will adapt to the changing conditions, not just strive to prevent those conditions.
Here in central Vermont, our biggest challenge will be dealing with more water than we’re equipped currently to handle, or maybe snow. Roger Hill, at a public forum early this summer, said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a 10-foot dump of snow in one day in the near future. Such an event would certainly be the equivalent to a California fire in the level of local destruction it would create.
Have you noticed over the past few years how many heavy rains and snows we get now? You know, those deluges that flood the rivers, streets and sewers, and rapidly erode our rural roads. These heavy rains produce flooding that can reach up to your hubcaps while you are driving downhill. Repetitive heavy rains are constantly overwhelming our sewers and causing raw sewage to flow into our river. Then there were those cold rains that continued through May and June this year, making it really hard for some farmers to plant their crops.
As Franzen says, “It’s time to stop pretending! We need to be getting about the work of making our little corner of the world more capable of weathering such recurring disasters. We need to re-sculpt our local landscape to cut down on the threats from deluges. We need to rebuild our water and sewer systems so that they can withstand the new freeze, thaw and flood cycles.”
Extreme climate events will threaten our food systems as well. As key agricultural areas get more and more hammered by climate events, the easy availability of cheap food will be challenged. So we are going to need to reverse the current equation in which 90% of our food in Vermont is imported from outside the state. And remember, a lot of that imported food comes from such “environmentally stable” places like California and Florida. The percentage we import now may be a couple of points lower since local beer production is keeping that specific portion of our food budget close to home.
As the constant deluges wash our rural and downtown roads, they also knock out the electric, with monotonous regularity in our surrounding towns. I hear a lot of people in my aging demographic would really like to move into town and get away from the maintenance of the homestead. However, they are finding no housing available and affordable in town. A sustainable future will require a lot more housing downtown.
These are just some of the adaptation challenges now growing in our climate-changed future. Many fall outside the traditional roles of government. To help address the problems in a systematic way, The Sustainable Montpelier Coalition has a mission to develop a variety of adaptation responses in our small region.
For instance, we will be working with the state Agency of Transportation to introduce an on-demand micro transit system to Montpelier. This service cannot only cut our little city’s carbon emissions, but also allow citizens to save enormously on automobile costs while allowing seniors and younger residents to move towards a more efficient, lower-cost, car-free future. We believe this effort will replace a thousand cars in Montpelier with 50 on-call vans. Should the Legislature decide to fund this effort in the spring, it will be up and running by next summer.
SMC’s next goal is to be the catalyst for new coalitions and neighborhood organizations to come together and create the truly local responses we need to adapt to the coming challenges. We will reach out and organize community events during the next several months. We hope to hear from you as we develop creative opportunities for local resilience, and look forward to working with you to create a forward-looking adaptation plan to our dynamically changing future. Working together, we can make Montpelier a model of how to stop pretending and actually respond to the real climate challenges heading our way.
Dan Jones is the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition’s executive director.
