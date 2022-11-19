Sen. Patrick Leahy, with his decades of service to Vermont, has assisted so many Vermonters and their communities that his contributions could be documented in a multi-volume book. Perhaps, less well-known is his work for disadvantaged citizens outside Vermont. One notable example is his leading advocacy in support of the Cuban people. While we could debate whether the U.S. embargo of Cuba ever served U.S. citizens’ interests, 60 years later, it is clearly a failed policy that should have been ended decades ago. Furthermore, the Trump administration’s listing of Cuba as a terrorist state, and the Biden administration’s delay in reversing this decision, is not supported by the facts. With the current political situation and economic struggles in Cuba, Leahy’s advocacy for normalization of relations with Cuba and the removal of the embargo is a clear example of the decency and compassion of our senator and one of many examples of how Senator Leahy has used his seniority for the benefit of a more just world.
Cuban academics and citizens describe the current U.S. policy as a “blockade” not just an embargo. As economists explain, an embargo is about restricting trade with another nation; instead, the impact of our policies is to prevent other nations from trading with Cuba. One notable example of this policy’s failure is the clean energy sector. As Cuba opens its energy system to greater foreign investment, our policy not only prevents U.S. companies from investing in Cuba, but it requires our allies to explore joint ventures with countries such as China, given the reluctance of European financial institutions to invest in Cuba and face U.S. sanctions. From a human perspective, it is not an exaggeration to describe official U.S. policy as having the effect of starving the Cuban population. While former President Barack Obama took meaningful steps forward to improve formal relations and the plight of the Cuban people, unfortunately, the Trump administration reversed course and pointlessly made the situation much worse.
Last winter on the floor of the Senate, Leahy stated: “U.S. policy toward Cuba is replete with contradictions, hypocrisy, arrogance and missed opportunities. Cuba is an impoverished country that poses no threat to the United States, yet we treat it as if it does largely because of our own actions. While we maintain an intricate web of unilateral sanctions that every nation in this hemisphere opposes, the Russians and Chinese are aggressively filling the vacuum as anyone who visits Cuba today can readily see.” Leahy and a bipartisan group of senators understand that in addition to being wrong from a humanitarian perspective, current U.S. policy toward Cuba isolates the U.S. from our American neighbors. Following Hurricane Ian, 18 former Latin American and Caribbean leaders wrote President Biden stating, “We ask you, Mr. President, to take into account this dramatic situation that thousands of Cubans are experiencing and do whatever is necessary to lift those restrictions that affect the most vulnerable.”
Leahy’s support of the Cuban people is personally important to me since I annually travel to Cuba with students from Vermont Law and Graduate School to study energy and agriculture sustainability on this unique island nation. While it has been disheartening to witness firsthand how our federal policy harms the Cuban people, it is also uplifting to experience the generosity and warmth of the Cuban people toward our faculty and students. Ordinary Cubans continually rise above the actions of our government and warmly embrace us. Only with the active support of Leahy’s staff in negotiating the unfair Cuban visa process, we have richly enhanced learning and diversity on our campus by having students and faculty from the University of Havana come to Vermont.
Following his retirement from the Senate, Leahy will be greatly missed and his positive, cumulative impact on Vermonters will likely not be replicated for another 50 years or more. One means for honoring his unparalleled service is to stand together as Vermonters in support of ending failed and inhumane policies such as those toward the people of Cuba. I will be forever grateful for the commitment and generosity of Leahy and his dedicated staff.
Kevin B. Jones is professor of Energy Law and Policy at Vermont Law and Graduate School and lives in Chittenden.
