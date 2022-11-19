Leahy 2
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy responds to receiving a standing ovation at the State House a year ago, after announcing he will not seek a ninth term. Leahy’s wife, Marcelle, is standing to his left.

 File photo by Sarah Milligan

Sen. Patrick Leahy, with his decades of service to Vermont, has assisted so many Vermonters and their communities that his contributions could be documented in a multi-volume book. Perhaps, less well-known is his work for disadvantaged citizens outside Vermont. One notable example is his leading advocacy in support of the Cuban people. While we could debate whether the U.S. embargo of Cuba ever served U.S. citizens’ interests, 60 years later, it is clearly a failed policy that should have been ended decades ago. Furthermore, the Trump administration’s listing of Cuba as a terrorist state, and the Biden administration’s delay in reversing this decision, is not supported by the facts. With the current political situation and economic struggles in Cuba, Leahy’s advocacy for normalization of relations with Cuba and the removal of the embargo is a clear example of the decency and compassion of our senator and one of many examples of how Senator Leahy has used his seniority for the benefit of a more just world.

Cuban academics and citizens describe the current U.S. policy as a “blockade” not just an embargo. As economists explain, an embargo is about restricting trade with another nation; instead, the impact of our policies is to prevent other nations from trading with Cuba. One notable example of this policy’s failure is the clean energy sector. As Cuba opens its energy system to greater foreign investment, our policy not only prevents U.S. companies from investing in Cuba, but it requires our allies to explore joint ventures with countries such as China, given the reluctance of European financial institutions to invest in Cuba and face U.S. sanctions. From a human perspective, it is not an exaggeration to describe official U.S. policy as having the effect of starving the Cuban population. While former President Barack Obama took meaningful steps forward to improve formal relations and the plight of the Cuban people, unfortunately, the Trump administration reversed course and pointlessly made the situation much worse.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.