As the vice chair of the Elmore-Morristown School Board, I have seen the various ways in which Act 46 has impacted our communities. Even before the law was passed, the school boards in our supervisory union — Elmore, Morristown and Stowe — analyzed whether a merger of our districts would be in the best interests of our students. We found that a merger of Elmore and Morristown would best meet the needs of the community while continuing to give students the best possible education. We also found that retaining Stowe as a separate school district would be in the best interests of our kids.
The secretary of education agreed that the two districts should remain separate. Unfortunately, the state board of education ruled against both our local analysis and the recommendation of the secretary of education and determined that the two districts should be forced to merge, and that they should do so by July 1.
We and many other districts throughout Vermont are asking the Legislature to delay the implementation of the forced mergers by one year. This delay would allow the courts to do their work as they consider the appeals. It would also give all of the communities, including ours, the time we need to engage our citizens and make thoughtful decisions that are in the best interests of our children.
Out of our local analysis and community engagement process, we determined that the best environment to educate all of our students is under our current structure — with the two districts of Elmore-Morristown and Stowe remaining separate. Under our existing structure, our students and schools are already meeting and, in some cases, exceeding the goals of Act 46. We are challenging the state board’s decision to force our local districts to merge in court. While there is a shared commitment to proceed as quickly as possible in the legal arena, we do not know whether the court will have ruled by the July 1 forced merger deadline. A delay will allow us to know what the court ruling is before moving forward.
Merging school districts has a direct impact on our kids. Even in situations where it is the right thing to do, merging school districts is a big deal. Mergers have emotional, logistical and practical challenges — for our kids and for teachers, parents and community members.
Such a large change requires thoughtful community engagement, many public discussions and thorough planning. In the case of Elmore and Morristown, it took our communities 28 months to engage the community, go through the restructuring process and ensure the outcome would best serve the students and support their teachers. There is a very important role for the community in the merger process and a delay would allow us the time needed to engage, educate and inform our communities.
A delay gives us the opportunity to move forward thoughtfully, with the benefit of clarity from the outcomes of the legal appeals. It will allow us to engage our communities and ensure that we set up a structure that is in the best interest of the students, teachers and entire community. We appreciate that the legislature is considering language that would grant communities a one-year delay. We urge the full House and Senate to support this important legislation so we have the time necessary to do what is right for our kids.
Penny Jones is vice chair of the Elmore-Morristown School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.