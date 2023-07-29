20230712_bta_dam flood A7
Water pours over a hydroelectric dam in North Montpelier on July 11. The dam is on the Kingsbury Branch, which feeds into the Winooski River.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

If there is anything this extreme rainstorm has taught me, it’s that community resilience is critical. I am proud of Vermont for staying strong during this relentless wet weather pattern and grateful for the outpouring of community support as we filter river sediment out of homes, yards and businesses.

But as we think about where to go from here, it’s time we reckon with the river and give it the space and protection it deserves. Rivers need more room to move and improved protections to support their dynamic natural systems.

