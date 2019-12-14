Noted naturalist David Attenborough recently addressed the UN Climate Change Summit in Poland warning the world that, “Right now, we are facing a man-made disaster of global scale, our greatest threat in thousands of years: climate change. ... If we don’t take action, the collapse of our civilisations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon. ... The Garden of Eden is no more.” (“David Attenborough: collapse of civilisation is on the horizon,” The Guardian, Dec. 3, 2018).
I do not here address global warming/climate change (though I note we humans are also destroying the ecosystem with chemicals and wastes, which can kill the honeybees and a lot of other life without raising the world’s temperature a single degree). What I address today is the moral authority of Sir Attenborough, as a scientist: What cares he if our species survives or not? Either way, evolution is proved true: We survive and we were fit; we perish and we were not. Why not just steam up the planet, strew billions of plastic bottles on the ocean floor, and spew dioxin into the air with coal energy? Are we not just like a herd of cows vying for a round-bale, each bashing the other for a piece of pie, the most toys, etc.?
I’m not saying Sir Attenborough lacks moral authority. I’m saying such authority cannot come from science, his life’s study. It must come from some other place. Morality is not the province of science.
Sir Attenborough’s appeal is hardly novel. In 1992, the Union of Concerned Scientists issued a “World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity.” Signed by 1,575 of the world’s “most prominent” scientists, “The document asks people to take immediate action to stop the ever-increasing environmental degradation that threatens global life-support systems on this planet.” Those scientists in 1992 cautioned that “A new ethic is required — a new attitude toward discharging our responsibility for caring for ourselves and for the Earth.”
Consider the historic dilemma of “The Tragedy of the Commons.” In agrarian cultures, including colonial New England, small communities often shared “common” areas for livestock, where groups of families would pasture animals in a community, or “common,” area. If 10 families each pasture 10 sheep on a 100-acre common, everything is in balance. But there is a “natural” (self-preservation) inclination for a farmer to put an 11th sheep out to graze: a 10% gross increase in assets for him; a mere 1% imposition on the whole. Of course, all the farmers feel this tug, and soon soils are degraded, sheep are thin and wormy, and all suffer.
That is the Tragedy of the Commons, and it applies today to our ocean fish, to forests in the Amazon cleared for planting, to ivory and mahogany, to polluting the planet. We see it even when someone carelessly discards a McDonald’s bag and contents out the car window — the cost of the waste is cast onto others.
It would seem humans were able to “survive” through the ages by banding together and using their combined resources to help one another against the forces of nature, of other tribes, of insanity from isolation. It is “unnatural” for us to abandon social (community) structures in favor of the individual or, at least, it is a profound threat to our survival as a species. But today’s Western culture and accompanying belief systems largely elevate the individual to highest worth; individuals possess “universal rights,” but there is little heard of “individuals’ universal duties.” The deterioration of community that has crept into the industrial age promises to destroy us from within.
If people will pay $5,000 for a Super Bowl ticket, would they abandon attending the game if that protected the ecosystem? Our culture’s materialistic value system is very much in conflict with the “new ethic” called for by scientists. There is a terrifying irony that by emphasizing the individual and conditioning people toward self interest, humanity may extinguish itself. With no overriding morality, societies are roiling all around us — including our own. And it’s not two sides — the Left and Right are each fractured into a multitude of special-interest groups, and identity politics is adding an extra layer of chaos. If individual nations are fracturing, international consensus — between Hindus, Muslims and Christians, and varying cultures across continents — seems ever more unrealistic.
In this “Post-Modern Age,” individuals are prized over the collective, but then appeals are made for people to sacrifice for the collective. The priests of this New Age are people like Attenborough, who argue that we humans arose from a dog-eat-dog evolution but must not behave as dogs. We should not sneak an extra sheep onto the Commons because — well, just because. When some parts of California instituted water restrictions for residential use (lawns), water use increased. The Tragedy of the Commons is it rewards selfish behavior, which is harmful to the whole.
Destroying our ecosystem is immoral, a sin. We can blame all mankind for this planetary condition, for how can “I” be “the one” who destroyed the world? See the Tragedy of the Commons, right there in us?
But the scientist has no authority to tell us we are sinning. That is a different sort of priest or messenger, and such Jeremiahs are pariahs in the post-Modern Age. The scientist can tell us we are acting according to our “natural” inclinations; but he lacks spiritual or moral authority to assert it is unnatural for us to destroy Earth. To the extent the scientist appeals to morality, he or she appeals to an entirely different discipline: that of ethics, or spirituality. The scientist constructs the atomic bomb; he or she does not calculate a mathematical equation for when to push the button or at whom it should be aimed.
“Religion” is not very popular in this age. That’s a mighty shame, since only a moral imperative that commands individual obedience to an overriding duty can save us from the tragedy that is ourselves (original sin, perhaps?).
Science has opened Pandora’s Box but is powerless to close the lid. If you don’t believe me, then believe the scientists: In January 1990, a letter was presented to the Global Forum of Spiritual and Parliamentary Leaders Conference in Moscow, signed by 32 Nobel Laureate and other scientists (including Carl Sagan) titled “Preserving & Cherishing the Earth: The historical record makes clear that religious teaching, example and leadership are able to influence personal conduct and commitment powerfully. ... As scientists, many of us have had profound experiences of awe and reverence before the universe. We understand what is regarded as sacred is more likely to be treated with care and respect. Our planetary home should be so regarded. Efforts to safeguard and cherish the environment need to be infused with a vision of the sacred.”
That was 29 years ago. Since, the secular worldview has further eclipsed a proper regard for the sacred. Again, the irony: that people who think themselves modern in thinking — people of “reason” — scoff at the spiritual, relying on a faith in science, which cannot conjure the solutions to the questions that it is not even qualified to ask. We in the west have now so fully abandoned the sacred, that Attenborough didn’t even make that appeal. We had best pray for our future.
John Klar is an attorney and farmer, and a 2020 Republican candidate for Vermont governor. This commentary first appeared in The Newport Daily Express.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.