In a recent commentary, John Nassivera asks: “Why bother to be a Christian?” He answers this question by stating “Hebrew and Christian scripture (sic) show us a supreme God who is reaching out to us, is revealing himself (or itself) to us. The revealing is done via the Son who came to Earth and via the Holy Spirit who lives among and within us.” “The revealing is real … (but) is necessarily limited by our human condition.” Based on these comments, it appears he accepts what is written in the Bible as being true. As substantiated in the “Encyclopedia of Biblical Errancy” by C. Dennis McKinsey, the Bible contains a myriad of contradictions and erroneous information. Some of his examples are somewhat nitpicky, but most prove to me the Bible is not the word of any god. Automatically believing what it says displays a lack of critical thinking.

The Jews at the time of Jesus worshiped only one God. The idea of a Trinity was against the teaching of the Torah (the first five books of the Old Testament). There are a number of passages indicating God was/is just one being. Consider Deuteronomy 4:35: “The Lord he is God in heaven above, and upon the Earth beneath: There is none else.” Isaiah 45:5: “There is none besides me. I am the Lord, and there is no one else.” Isaiah 43:11: “I, even I, am the Lord; and besides me there is no savior.”

