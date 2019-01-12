In his commentary, “Dems, get some religion,” John Nassivera accepts the notions that “there is such a thing as ‘separation of church and state under U.S. law’” and “that the state can have nothing to do with establishing a particular religion.” So far, so good. He continues: “The separation of church and state has never meant that individual politicians cannot and should not engage with religion, have a specific faith and seek the support of those who are of specific faiths.” He claims “that you can’t win back Republican swing voters by offering them merely secularism — the idea that ‘religion’ should have nothing to do with it.” Here is where he is completely wrong.
The U.S. Constitution is the secular document from which all of our laws come. It contains no mention of any deity that we should follow. Our Founding Fathers wrote it that way, probably because most of them were deists. A secular government requires a secular body of laws that allow people to have a right to their own religion and its beliefs, but where they have no right to dictate to others their beliefs. Nowhere does the Constitution state that religion can/should be forced on anyone.
Some passages in the Bible state quite unequivocally that homosexuality is a sin. In Leviticus 18:22 men are instructed not to “lie with mankind, as with womankind” because “it is abomination.” They shall surely be put to death; their blood shall be upon them” (Leviticus 20:13). Similar statements are made in Romans 1:27 and 1 Timothy 1:10. (It seems to me that people who kill homosexuals today are simply following what the Bible is telling them to do. Why are they punished for doing that?) The major problem with using any religious tome to enact laws is that different religions make different determinations of what is legal and/or moral.
A large number of animals, like lions, dolphins and chimpanzees, have been observed in same-sex pairings. There are nearly 130 bird species that exhibit “gay” behavior. Since all life on Earth is based on the same DNA, we are all related genetically. There should be no surprise that some humans are gay, too. Homosexuality is not a recent human innovation. In 1993, Dean Hamer issued a report stating that he found evidence in a study of 400 pairs of gay twins that there is a “gay gene” (q28) on the X chromosome. Identical twins tend to be gay more often than fraternal twins who share only half of the genes. However, problems were found with Hamer’s study, one of which is that he never bothered to check whether any of the heterosexual men shared that same genetic marker. Nevertheless, the fact that there is some correlation between the Xq28 marker and homosexuality indicates that there is a genetic connection.
Recent studies of male twins have found that so-called “epigenetic” effects, where chemical modifications of the human genome can turn genes on and off without altering the DNA sequence, may be involved. One such process is called methylation, where a methyl group attaches itself to specific DNA regions. These “epi-marks” can remain in place for a lifetime and can be passed on to the next generation. Five regions in our DNA where the methylation pattern is closely linked to sexual orientation have been identified. These epi-marks influence a fetus’ sensitivity to testosterone in the womb and can “masculinize” the brains of girls and “feminize” those of men, leading to same-sex attraction.
At least 160 Republican congressional representatives have introduced, sponsored or co-sponsored many anti-gay bills, resolutions and amendments to various laws. Among them are: Rich Allen, who cited Bible verses and called gays “worthy of death” during a GOP group’s opening prayer; Chris Smith, who stated that he does “not construe homosexual rights as human rights;” and Phil Gingrey, who has cited God as his reason for supporting an anti-gay constitutional amendment. He said: “I don’t like the secularism that’s occurring in this country one bit … I believe that marriage is a sacrament.” Republicans defeated a bill in 2016 by one vote that would have blocked funding to anti-LGBT government contractors.
This writer believes that government policies and laws should be based on scientific facts, not on unprovable religious beliefs. Mr. Nassivera’s view that the “separation of church and state has never meant that individual politicians cannot and should not engage with religion” to create those laws, is inconsistent with our secular Constitution. Because politicians do rely on their religious beliefs instead of scientific facts, some laws are enacted that do not reflect verifiable truths. If politicians want to promote religious beliefs, they have every right to, but only in their homes and religious institutions. To force people who disagree with their beliefs to conform to them, is a gross misapplication of legal jurisprudence.
Mr. Nassivera proposes that “Democrats have the best campaign consultant the world has to offer: Jesus of Nazareth.” He listed a number of Jesus’ teachings, like “care and love of others, honesty, (and) humility.” Being a Jew himself, he simply reflected what Judaism had taught long before he was even born. They are the same values of other religions, too, as well as secularism. However, Mr. Nassivera did not mention that Jesus said in Matthew 10:34: “I came not to send peace (on earth), but a sword.” Also, Matthew 5:17: “Think not that I have come to abolish the law (the Torah, the first five books of the Old Testament (OT)) … but to fulfill them.” 2 Timothy 3:16-17 says: “All scripture (the OT, including Leviticus) is given by inspiration of God.” Therefore, not only should homosexuals be executed, but “every one that curseth his father or his mother shall surely be put to death.” And, “the man who committeth adultery with another man’s wife, … the adulterer and the adulteress shall surely be put to death” (Leviticus 20:9-10). Despite Mr. Nassivera’s claim that “politics is bound up with religion whether we like it or not,” that does not mean that it should be in the future. Indeed, religion needs to be kept out of politics. Period.
John Klimenok Jr. is a Plainfield resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.