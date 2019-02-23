In his commentary, “Inside information on the soul,” John Nassivera tries to provide evidence that souls exist. He points out that the “idea of the soul predates Christianity by a long shot.” Having read a great deal about the lives of our ancestors, it is clear to me that they did not understand how the universe actually works. As a result, they conjured up the existence of gods to explain natural events. Neanderthals, who existed until about 35,000 years ago, sometimes buried their dead with various items, like spears and tools. This indicates to me that they had to have believed in an afterlife, as well as some sort of entity that would survive death. These beliefs have persisted to this day.
I agree with Mr. Nassivera “that life itself is defined, first and last, by the information encoded into the genes inside every cell of every life form.” However, he continues: “It is not the matter and chemicals inside that give us life; it is the information inside that gives us life.” And, “information is neither matter nor energy.” Finally, he believes that “it is the immaterial information inside me that makes up my ‘soul.’ This soul is not only the information of my genetic makeup that’s stored in my DNA, but (also) the information that’s stored in the complicated organ we call the brain, and the information that comprises my mind.” (He earned a Ph.D. in comparative literature and then taught literature at Columbia University. His commentary is way outside his field of expertise. At least I have master’s degrees in two different sciences.) I don’t know where he got his information, but much of it is completely wrong.
Billions of cells make up humans. Each one has a complete set of instructions in its nucleus that houses DNA. Forty-six separate strands of DNA contain about 25,000 specific instructions called genes, each of which directs the production of a particular protein composed of amino acids. Each protein has a certain job to do. Millions of controlled chemical reactions take place in each cell every second where molecules can be made or broken down. This metabolism requires energy which is provided by glucose, a sugar, that is contained in the foods we eat. The energy is stored in special molecules called ATP molecules that fuel chemical reactions in the cell.
The brain and spinal chord contain nerves that consist of interconnected cells called neurons that receive electrical signals from other neurons and are passed through longer connectors called axons. These signals reach a synapse where other molecules can transmit the signals eventually to thousands of other synapses. Around 100 billion neurons are found in the brain, where they form a communications network. Each time one reads or thinks, there is a mass firing of selected groups of neurons in the cerebral cortex. Different areas of the cerebral cortex perform different tasks. As the human species evolved, its brain became more complex, until an emergent property resulted — consciousness. Mr. Nassivera is incorrect when he says that “the information is neither matter nor energy.” It is actually both.
There are a number of observations that suggest that souls do not exist. Consider someone who suffers a head concussion, after which some of his/her memories are lost for several years or forever. If the soul is an immaterial entity separate from our physical being, it should not be injured by the concussion. If memory is stored in the soul so that it can be retained upon one’s death, it should not have been lost. Damage to the brain as a result of accidents, crimes, dementia or congenital diseases can produce a commensurate change in personality. Because many people believe that souls contain their personality, they would have to change, too. When a person dies, which personality remains? If one produces a chemical imbalance in the brain by depleting dopamine and serotonin in it, depression can result. Does the soul become depressed, too? The brain is the location where thinking takes place, emotions are felt, sensations become perception, personality is formed, memories and beliefs are held, and where decisions are made. As D.K. Johnson once said: “There is nothing for the soul to do.”
Claims that some form of consciousness persists after our bodies die and decay into separate atoms and molecules face one major, insuperable obstacle — the laws of physics that underlie everyday life. Neither particles that compose the soul nor forces that can hold it together have been found. How does it interact with ordinary matter? Or, does a soul consist of energy? If so, then it will dissipate over time due to entropy, which is directly related to disorder that always increases over time if its source of energy, one’s body and brain, is no longer available.
There is, however, a controversial theory, known as Orchestrated Objective Reduction or Orch-OR, made by theoretical physicist Roger Penrose and anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff in the 1990s that is gaining some traction. Essentially, this theory involves the microtubules, that look like extremely tiny soda straws in the brain. They self-assemble to form the shape of the brain cells. They’re also the nervous systems of the cells and process information internally to organize what happens in the cells and how they interact with each other. They are very well designed as computational devices and act like quantum computers. Their theory is that consciousness is an emergent property of the computations inside the brain’s microtubules. The information, in the form of quantum vibrations there, is encoded in space-time geography. That is, they may simply be physical manifestations that are constructed from the very fabric of the universe. This is a far cry from what believers think of as souls.
John Klimenok Jr. lives in Plainfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.