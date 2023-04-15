The strength of our democracy, the vitality of our economy, and the emotional and physical well-being of our population start with our youth and a shared belief in a positive future. In order to build strong communities and realize our vision for a thriving economy, we must work together — youth and adults — to build the tools, support and connections needed to establish and then realize educational, career and life goals; effectively engage in the economy of today and of the future; and seize opportunities here in Vermont and beyond.

The above is a core principle in the work of the Future of Vermont Action Team this year. Here at the Vermont Council on Rural Development, we embarked on an ambitious initiative in 2020 to identify critical action points that, if addressed today, will position Vermont for success in the decades to come. We then built the Future of Vermont Action Team, a diverse group of leaders charged with taking action on each of the 10 Vermont Proposition elements. This year, their work includes identifying concrete strategies to boost youth opportunity and aspiration. The action team launched the Youth Opportunity Initiative last month to bring together youth with community members, business owners, workforce development leaders, educators, parents, advocates, and more, to ask: “What can Vermont youth and community members do together to better hear, understand and support youth goals and aspirations for the future?”

