I have had many conversations with hundreds of people, including local school leadership, in regard to the current state of education in Vermont. I have written many commentaries that have been published in newspapers throughout the state, have met with the governor in his office, and engaged in emails with Rebecca Holcombe, as well as Heather Bouchey and others.
Superintendents have even gathered together, and David Younce was designated the one to respond to one of my commentaries. Their response, as is the case with other educational leaders, is inadequate at best and passes the buck, while kicking the can down the road. None of them are willing or able to speak to the real issues that are decimating the Vermont public school system.
There are two statistics in Vermont that should be reversed. These are statistics for the unemployment rate and the high school graduation rate. The unemployment rate is said to be about 3.9 percent. That statistic only includes people collecting an unemployment check. In reality, the real unemployment rate in Vermont is likely 10 percent and perhaps as high as 12 percent.
In Vermont, the high school graduation rate is 86.7 percent. However, the real graduation rate is likely 65 percent and perhaps as low as 60 percent. As one principal told me, if the state wanted it to be 95 percent, we could arrange that tomorrow. Graduating students who should otherwise not graduate is simple and done at an alarming rate. There is no one in a public school on a daily basis who is not aware of this, from administrators to teachers to paraeducators to students.
The real problems with our education system have nothing to do with money, Act 46, proficiency grading, and none of it can be addressed with restorative justice or PBIS. The problem with our education system is the toxic school environment that exists in all schools throughout Vermont, and in order to fix it we must first acknowledge that fact and decide on a state level how we are going to address it. Anything else is an exercise in futility.
Recently, in this paper, questions have arisen in regard to the supervisory union at Mill River Union High School and more recently, to the violence in Rutland schools. These are not the only school districts struggling with these situations. These are situations that take place in all schools throughout Vermont. I have written about this many times, but those whose job it is to address it, maintain that all is well. All is not well.
I mentioned in an email to Rep. Kate Webb, chair of the Education Committee in Montpelier, that a bill that would remove cellphones and iPads from schools should be introduced and passed. This must come from the state level and be across the board for students and teachers. This will go a long way in starting to address the toxic school environment. For students to be actively engaged in learning, the environment they learn in must be safe and stimulating. This is not currently the case.
These are not things that teachers should have to bring to the attention of school leaders. These problems that I mention are, or at least should be, self-evident to anyone paying attention. School administrators are paid very high salaries and so have a responsibility to teachers, students and the community to know what is taking place inside their schools. If they do not know this and are not actively trying to address it, like they would a failing school due to math or English scores, then they should be fired.
In Vermont, from the governor down to the superintendents and all their minions, they repeat the same thing: “Vermont has one of the best education systems in the country, and our students are thriving.” Nothing could be further from the truth, and saying it often enough does not make it true.
Of Vermont’s high school graduates, 60 percent go on to college. However, 14 percent will drop out in the first year, many of them because they lacked the skills and should never have gone. That leaves 46 percent, and it’s likely not all of them will finish a four-year degree. The sad thing is many of the 40 percent who do not go on to college lack the most basic skills for getting a job in the workforce, as many of them can only read and write at a fifth- or sixth-grade level. How was it that they earned a high school diploma?
In June 2018, I left teaching due to the current school environment. I am 61 years old and made a decision that was best for me. I have no regrets at all with that decision. My physical and mental health are worth more than any amount of money. I’m sorry for those who I know are compelled to stay for only the money, though I do understand their fears.
Vermont can continue to close their eyes to the real problems facing our public education system, and in my experience, with the system currently in place, that is what they will do. It’s much easier and, after all, who is really going to challenge that system? In our society, the rule of thumb seems to be, “hear no evil, see no evil.”
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
