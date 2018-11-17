There are times when being out of the information blitz defining America’s new normal is a satisfying venture into what feels like a protective bubble: fleeting, but secure for the moment. Reentry is the problem. When the conduits of data suddenly reopen, the bliss of ignorance quickly fades: the “blue wave” may have only been a ripple; Trump’s firing of Jeff Sessions approaches a constitutional crisis; and whoever is in charge in Washington matters very little — we remain at the mercy of the gun.
With the president’s petty, out-of-control, name-calling press conference hinting at just how dangerous a wounded sociopath can be, the expulsion of a CNN journalist from the White House justified by a doctored video, and the country’s latest mass shooting, it’s chillingly obvious that we’re in serious trouble, with dwindling options of getting out.
Words fail to convey the shamelessness of Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying Jim Acosta “put his hands on” an intern trying to wrestle a microphone from him because he drew the president’s ire for expecting serious answers to serious questions. Were Sanders’ accusation insufficiently audacious, she then used a clearly altered video distributed by Alex Jones’ InfoWars website, of “Sandy Hook never happened” infamy. The president doubled down on Huckabee Sanders’ blatant misinformation, denying the video was edited.
The view from half a world away in North Vietnam is that America is in the Twilight Zone. It now appears that in the country created by Trump, the National Rifle Association and the power-mad/morally bankrupt Republican Party, anyone can shoot anyone at any time and if we don’t like it, too bad. The right to own a gun far outweighs the right to live your life without being shot and killed by one. Where I am right now, the last mass shooting anyone can remember was almost 50 years ago, orchestrated by Richard Nixon.
In the U.S. — with about 100 million more guns than people — it is absurd to believe there is any tactic short of martial law for removing them from circulation. It’s really become far bigger than that. It is not only the NRA-sponsored paranoia that’s led to the proliferation of firearms, or the GOP’s flaccid “thoughts and prayers” with each new shooting spree; it’s not even the devastating firepower legally available to almost anyone. Although all of these factors contribute to our mass murder problem, it goes deeper than that, reaching directly into the core of who we are as a culture, who we have become really.
On this trip, we’ve noticed a number of contrasts between us and the Vietnamese, as you might imagine. But one stands out starkly, especially in a crowded city like Hanoi with its 24/7 din of car and motorbike horns, all configuration of vehicles heading in every direction, and apparently oblivious pedestrians, casually undulating through the mix — no one gets angry.
Everyone jaywalks, everyone beeps at everyone else and everyone cuts in and out of the traffic that inexplicably continues to move at a reasonable pace. Yet, there is no discernible road rage. No screaming of obscenities, nor is anyone getting flipped off or flipped out. In fact, many drivers completely immersed in the entire rhythmic flow — against all odds — are smiling. At first, we thought Buddhism played a role, but unlike mellow neighbors Laos and Thailand, Buddhists comprise a little over 10 percent of Vietnam’s population, with the vast majority following traditional folk religions or no religion at all. Hanoi’s chill is homegrown.
And, when we finally catch a glimpse of our own country, the picture is dramatically different. The visage of an angry, snarling president, resorting to the worst conspiracy theories, condemning a reporter as “the enemy of the people” for asking reasonable questions, is an absolute outrage, yet causes hardly a ripple among Republicans. But time and again, the president’s odious remarks and blatant lies are written off as “Trump being Trump” … just as in the eyes of the rest of the world, the unprecedented frequency of our mass murders is simplified as “America being America.” This only happens here. It takes Japan a decade to match our daily body count.
The unnerving thing about bouncing in and out of contact is that once you’re back, it all hits you at once, like a tidal wave, and the picture feels pretty grim. Despite Democratic gains in the midterms, it’s as though the country has slowly become inured to mass murder, the president’s ongoing anguish at being held accountable and congressional disinterest in addressing any of our myriad issues unless somehow benefiting the already obscenely wealthy.
Trump can’t be bothered going out in the rain to honor World War I veterans, yet, he has time to incorrectly blame forest “mismanagement” for the California wildfire that has killed dozens, without ever mentioning the victims; screaming “no collusion” while obstructing justice. And let’s not forget reliably inept Florida, incredibly still screwing up elections 18 years after providing the nation with Bush, Cheney, 9/11, the neocons, Iraq, Afghanistan, tens of thousands of casualties and U.S.-sanctioned torture.
We spent a portion of the last several days in a series of caves. Our sudden news binge from back home almost makes us want to go back.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
