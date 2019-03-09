There is new momentum for bringing electric cars, trucks and buses to Vermont. That is good news for our climate and for our pocketbooks.
Electric cars are improving every year. New models can travel 200 miles before needing a charge, which costs the equivalent of paying $1.60 a gallon for gas. The price to own one keeps coming down as well. An electric vehicle is basically a household appliance. It has few moving parts and requires far less maintenance than a gas-powered one. Think of the maintenance your toaster or microwave requires compared to your car. And like any other electric appliance, you can plug it in at home. Except for long trips, you can say goodbye to those stops at the gas station.
With zero tailpipe emissions, electric vehicles play a key role in helping Vermont slash its polluting greenhouse-gas emissions. Vermont has made good headway in getting more electric cars and trucks on the road. Some new opportunities may spur these efforts further.
During his budget address, Gov. Phil Scott recommitted to doubling the number of renewable-energy vehicles in Vermont by 2022 and supporting that effort with monies available from the Volkswagen settlement. This can make electric cars and trucks more affordable and help people in rural areas who often have long commutes.
Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, who now serves on the Senate Transportation Committee, recently highlighted his support to help Vermonters with low and moderate incomes purchase electric cars.
At the regional level, Gov. Scott has joined other northeastern states in the Transportation and Climate Initiative to develop a broader regional program to curb car emissions. This could follow a successful program that helped reduce the region’s electricity emissions and provide both limits on car emissions and funding to support cleaner vehicles.
There are new members committed to climate solutions and electric vehicles on both the Vermont House and the Senate transportation committees. This, coupled with a strong climate platform from environmental, low-income and business advocates that focuses on transportation, makes it likely the plans for supporting electric vehicles will become a reality this year.
Supporting vehicle purchases is only part of the solution. Vermont’s Public Utility Commission recently recommended lifting strict regulations for the sale of electricity from public charging stations. This will encourage more charging stations to be available at businesses and public locations around the state, making it even more convenient to charge your car when you need to.
Vermont’s utilities are also helping spur electric-vehicle use. Some utilities have low rates for charging during low-use times, when energy costs less and charging benefits the power grid. This keeps costs low for electric-vehicle owners and lowers everyone else’s electricity bills. Utilities are also supporting electric vehicles as part of efforts to reduce customers’ fossil fuel use. This includes purchase incentives and support for faster charging at home or public plug-in stations.
Technology is also improving in ways that will help make electric vehicles a bigger part of Vermont’s transportation system. Last fall, a five-seat, all-electric pickup was unveiled with a range of 400 miles per charge. These are now being built in a converted auto plant in Illinois. Getting affordable, all-wheel-drive electric vehicles and pickups to customers can be a real game changer for Vermont travelers.
With transportation producing over 40 percent of the climate-damaging emissions in Vermont, it is encouraging that new momentum, opportunities and real solutions are moving forward. This helps more Vermonters use less gasoline and play a bigger role in tackling climate pollution.
Sandra Levine is a senior attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation in Montpelier. Learn more at www.clf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.