I had mixed emotions last February when I entered Central Vermont Medical Center. The promise of a COVID vaccine was uplifting. It felt like I was being given a key to a door marked, “Enter with care: new normal straight ahead.” Or so I thought.
Being in the 75 and older club made me eligible for a “gold club”-like status as I joined other elderly folks in being the first group to receive the vaccine. I could not help but notice that my compatriots were not exactly the same vigorous folks I remember from the 1960s, from Woodstock days or from vigorous battles on the basketball court. In fact, the super-senior club maintained a rather silent vigil as individuals shuffled along on the way to designated cubicles.
After months, weeks and days of dread, feeling vulnerable, nearly a year of being socially isolated from family, and living like a captive sentenced to an uncertain future, the shot offered hope. The attending nurse injected the vaccine, and I felt a deep wave of relief. Immediately, I inquired about the second dose. My attentive health provider gave me the information and added these fateful words, “you can thank Pfizer.”
I felt gratitude and appreciation that several pharmaceutical companies had created an antidote for the dreaded COVID virus. Because of my long history of interaction with this industry, I have full confidence that companies like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will take full credit for saving me and the rest of the world. But there is more to the story, and it deserves to be told.
For decades, I have been a public critic of the pharmaceutical industry. They are, in my opinion, the robber barons of the 21st century, with policies and practices that have enriched their coffers at the expense of consumers who need and rely on their products. Given their vast resources which has translated into overwhelming political and economic power, no one except the industry can set the price for their products, a reality that negatively impacts the lives of every American, now and into the future. Pharma has enormous influence and sway in Congress, state legislative bodies and of course, within the medical industrial complex. Doctors and medical institutions have also been victimized by the industry’s iron grip but all too often, they have become co-conspirators in a corrupt system.
Despite cries for reform and regulation, Congress has done little. One feeble response has been a requirement that the industry list and describe possible side effects of the many new drugs that have flooded the marketplace. In recent decades, the companies have assumed a strategy of directly marketing medications to consumers through an extensive reliance on media advertising. The onslaught has been most noticeable on television programming even if presentations are confusing and at times, misleading. One cannot watch an evening show without hearing about new pharmaceutical products without also digesting an amazing litany of possible side effects ranging from fainting spells, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, erections lasting for days, not to mention bouts of vomiting or diarrhea.
Over the course of years, I became aware of the industry’s success in marketing medications that focused on behavioral health conditions. Using various marketing techniques, including gifts and payments to every sector of the medical community, psychotropic medications became the first line of treatment here in Vermont and throughout the country, and it resulted in an excessive level of prescriptions. Pharma encouraged the further expansion of the marketplace by promoting “off labeling” of products, which supported the use of medications beyond their approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Excessive levels of prescribing followed, as did profiteering.
As a result, In Vermont, reliance on psychotropic medications skyrocketed. Vulnerable populations, ranging from children and adolescents in the state’s Medicaid program, to Vermont elders in nursing homes and care facilities, suffered from over-reliance and over-prescribing of these medications. This approach even infiltrated Vermont’s correctional system where inmates were inundated with questionable prescription practices.
In one of the very few public censures, at least until the more recent Purdue Pharma scandal, in 2009, the United States Department of Justice announced Pfizer had been fined $2.3 billion for the illegal promotion of many of their pharmaceutical products. The findings included the improper use of off-labeling products and paid kickbacks to health care providers.
As it turned out, 2009 was a big year for beginning to address the issue in Vermont. I was one of the instigators in a proposed major bill intended to institute the strictest rules in the nation regarding marketing activities by the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The legislation called for a ban on all gifts from the industry to the state’s medical community, along with a required public disclosure of any expenditures.
There was a pitched battle all winter in the State House with pharma devoting time, resources and lobbyists to defeat the measure. However, our citizen Legislature was particularly moved to support the bill when it was revealed that, in 2008, Vermont doctors received $3 million in gifts from pharma companies although there was no public identification of recipients.
The bill passed and was signed into law by Gov. Jim Douglas in June 2009. Besides statewide media coverage, The New York Times, in a feature story, called Vermont’s bill “the most stringent state effort to regulate marketing and to change the relationship between pharmaceutical companies and doctors.”
On a cloudy March day last year, I dutifully returned to the Medical Center for my second Pfizer shot, feeling that I was being released from bondage. Little did I suspect at the time that I would have to return for a booster shot amid growing uncertainty about the nature and scope of the pandemic.
Thanking Pfizer and other companies for finding a remedy to the COVID virus is appropriate but so, too, is the realization that, unless and until we get control over the pharmaceutical industry, access to affordable health care is impossible.
Ken Libertoff, of East Montpelier, is a health care advocate and directed the Vermont Association for Mental Health for 30 years.
