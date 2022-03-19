It was a major blizzard, the kind we experienced in the month of March during the early-1980s here in mountains and valleys of central Vermont. By mid-morning, my young son, Jamie, was enjoying his snow day with visions of building a snowman, and I am sure local high school students were gleeful. By noon, all state workers were also released, a rare event given the reluctance of real Vermonters to bow to winter weather unlike more recent years, when a couple of inches of white causes minor bouts of hysteria and an endless list of cancellations. When it was announced that the legislative session was called off for the rest of this stormy day, I knew this was a real nor’easter settling in.
I sat watching the drama unfold up on Sparrow Farm Road with a secret joy and inner glee. What Vermonter doesn’t relish the quiet beauty, the mounting white piles on back decks and back fields, along with the confusion, and not an unpleasant confusion, of distinguishing the front lawn from the main road near the house. By early afternoon, the drifting snow was like a blanket, spreading to the horizon, offering not warmth, but silence, beauty and tranquility.
In those distant days of old, it was not the internet or cellphones that provided updates, reports and weather conditions but the ever-reliable WDEV radio station out of Waterbury. As I cranked up my Dynamite wood stove in our living room, the heat provided welcome comfort in an old farmhouse that was insulated, if at all, with old copies of The Times Argus stuffed into the walls.
With my trusty transistor radio perched on a small table near the stove, I checked in with news central, WDEV, for updates. Their message was simple. Stay home and stay by the wood stove!
As an older fellow now, I must admit that the memory of this blizzard has dimmed some, not unlike the view out back during a storm when the winter scene, highlighted by numerous stately white pine and balsam trees, fades in and out depending on the velocity of swirling snow bursts.
I am certain of one thing. This storm event happened on a Thursday.
To the uninformed, Thursday evenings back then held little special notice. But for a certain local population, this day held real significance, marked on the calendar with a dedication and fervor known to religious zealots, complete with a sense of community, celebration, tradition and amplified with familiar sights and sounds.
Thursday nights in town, you see, were reserved for the popular Montpelier Men’s Basketball League games. To participants and attendees, this engagement was a sacred winter festival. For central Vermont hoopsters, the Rec Building was the center of action, our coliseum.
Upon entering, no one would mistake it for the revered Madison Square Garden, a famous basketball arena in New York City. While the court was short of regulation size and the walls were close to the court, it magically transformed middle-aged men into boys when the whistle sounded for the opening tip-off. This was true for league games and for those who were loyal to noontime pickup encounters.
To a collection of rugged, athletic men — lawyers, loggers, teachers, construction workers, state employees, small business owners, as well as those in-between jobs — going to the Barre Street gym for basketball games was a trip to Mecca. Scattered now by the passing decades, these players craved not only the bright lights of the gym, but the camaraderie and bonding known to central Vermont basketball warriors.
With the blizzard raging early in the afternoon, it seemed only a fool would give thought to a possible league basketball game that evening. Absent cellphones and internet, communicating with others was a challenge so, not unhappily, I turned my attention to more pertinent matters, playing in the snow with young son Jamie, and checking on the state of my indoor woodpile.
It must have been nearly 4 on the afternoon in question when my partner turned to me and posed a simple question, “What are you doing and where do you think you are going?” At that moment, I was zipping up my parka after sitting on the living room couch while laboring to put on my heavy winter boots.
In fact, I was going out to start shoveling my path to the road from the house, and then reunite with my car, which was partly hidden under a mountain of fresh snow. This very action and task seemed strange even to me, given that not only was the blizzard raging but a noticeable wind was picking up. Why not wait until the next morning?
Now more than 40 years later, I know my true answer should have been, I am hard-wired, drawn and attracted to the allure, the beauty of, and passion for … basketball. Even today, I am not sure there is a simple, absolute, rational explanation. Who can explain the attraction that the enchanted Sirens had over Odysseus in Homer’s epic tale or the impossible, irresistible, magnetic force and attraction of a naked lightbulb when flies and moths circle in a death-defying scene?
Be that as it may, despite any mature rational behavior common to a man in his mid-30s, in the back of my somewhat distorted if not disturbed mind was the sacred mantra “the game must go on,” an instilled refrain of coaches and adults from elementary school, high school and through college and beyond. If my actions were questionable, they were also spontaneous, activated by the tingling and tantalizing hope of enjoying the thrill of athletic battle, of team camaraderie, of graceful shots swishing through the basketball hoop and the pulsating tension of an uncertain outcome. And the fraternity of central Vermont athletes shared this love and devotion to the game with passion and reckless enthusiasm.
Despite the blizzard conditions, the cancellations near and far, and the enticing notion of just sitting by the cozy wood stove, there I was shoveling around my car with a vigor that would have made American folk hero John Henry proud. I took it as a sign from above, and I am not a religious man, when after 5:30 p.m. in the almost dark winter wonderland, I heard that familiar, grinding sound, that rumble uniquely distinct, of a snowplow coming down the road after a noted absence. The fact that the plow created a new snow pile between my car and the road was unfortunate, but it did not diminish my resolve. I was a man on a mission.
It was just minutes after 6 p.m. when I came back into the house, just long enough to inhale a sandwich, grab my sports bag containing my lime green Corriveau’s Gulf gas station jersey (the local station proudly sponsored our team), and bid fond farewell with a kiss and a hug, giving Jamie a high five.
“You are crazy,” said my partner with an emphasis on “crazy.” She was wonderful in most ways but clearly deficient in understanding my devotion to the Thursday night ritual in Montpelier. And it probably never occurred to her that we were scheduled to play Julio’s Restaurant that very night, the team that shared first place in league play. I did not bother to respond as I closed the side porch door; she was probably right. Her words echoed in my ears as I started the car.
The drive down to town was exciting, to say the least. At the top of Sparrow Farm Road, I turned onto North Street which, for 500 yards or so, opens to a magnificent expanse with the Green Mountains totally exposed. But the open vista invites wind and during a storm, this section is marked by white-out conditions. Peering through the windshield, I could see nothing except swirling, white, blinding flakes blowing, screaming across the open area. There were only two options. Go back home or carry on. Within seconds, I revved up the engine and using memory as a guide, I hit the accelerator and aimed forward on a straight line. Only when I reached a sheltered area protected by trees and shrubs did I inhale but I knew there were other obstacles ahead.
Proceeding on North Street downhill is not recommended for the faint of heart; it is stimulating on a good day and at certain points, one risks, if not attentive, going over the guardrails and heading almost straight down into the recreation pool or with better luck, landing more softly in the outfield grass of the baseball field. In a snowstorm, a blinding snowstorm, the drive down is nothing short of heart-stopping. Gripping the steering wheel and applying the brake, I slowly wound down the steep incline. With relief, I reached level ground and entered upper Main Street. As I pulled into downtown Montpelier, I took comfort that traffic was exceptionally light.
I slowly made my way down Main Street, turning left onto Barre Street. Crawling slowly up the snowbound street, I approached the gym. To my amazement, I was greeted by a most magnificent sight; the lights were on in the Barre gym,sdf which illuminated the fresh snow and cars were parked out front. As I carefully climbed the snowy steps of the “cathedral entrance” and pulled open the heavy wooden door, I could hear those luscious, enticing sounds — the distinct thumping of a basketball, the squeak of sneakers and the banter of players as they started to warm up.
With my arrival, both teams had a full complement of players, true basketball warriors at heart. The game must go on — and it did. Blizzard and rational behavior be damned!
Ken Libertoff, of East Montpelier, also wore #34 for the University of Connecticut basketball team in the mid-1960s.
