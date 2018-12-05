In his article titled “Dems, get some religion,” in the Dec. 1 Times Argus & Rutland Herald, John Nassivera reproaches the Democratic Party for, in his view, embracing secularism and in effect ceding the votes of committed Christians to the GOP. He cites statistics published by the (aptly named) Pew Research Center indicating that “90 percent (of Americans) believe in God,” and “some 70 percent attend church weekly.”
With so many voters holding religious — and by this, Nassivera clearly means Christian, as other religions aren’t so much as mentioned — convictions, he concludes, “Hey Dems, if you want to get Trump and the GOP out (in 2020) you’ve got to get some religion” — a tactic he elsewhere calls “playing the religious card.”
I think Mr. Nassivera has it precisely backwards. He acknowledges that there is a doctrine in our country (alas, often unheeded) of separating church and state, but seems to consider it quaint, and, in any case, ill-suited for these volatile times. The Democrats’ objective, he says, should be to reel in some vast trove of non-evangelical Protestant and Catholic voters.
Bear in mind, though, that Democratic and progressive voters routinely trounce white evangelicals in the popular vote. In the last presidential election, the person to whom the Electoral College handed the White House came in some 2.8 million — million! — votes behind his opponent.
In the recent midterm elections, Democrats outpolled Republicans even in some states and races where Republicans were able to pronounce victory, thanks to skillful but cynical gerrymandering; and the U.S. Senate became more Republican only because Senate races surfaced this year largely in states dominated by conservative majorities. Senators from such states represent a mere fraction of the people that senators from populous, Democratic states represent, but have equal power in Congress. As others have pointed out in these pages, if we lived in an actual democracy, where everyone’s vote counted equally, Republicans — because they have refused to evolve — would be a dying breed.
If the U.S. is so overwhelmingly Christian, as Nassivera says, but also so inclined toward Democratic candidates, as elections (if not their results) confirm, it stands to reason that to a significant extent those voters are one and the same.
Admittedly, to a significant extent, however, they are not. But, is the solution, for Democrats, to act more evangelical? To “testify” in public? To utter the name “Jesus” some logarithmically determined number of times per day to prove their fidelity to the Bible?
I think not. In my opinion, invoking Jesus and religion would very likely drive away voters who are repelled already by the GOP’s hypocritical, opportunistic claims to holiness, eroding any remaining respect they might have for the practice of politics in this country. The party, therefore, could lose as much as it gained. Furthermore, as someone who has lived in both the North and the South, I can attest that there’s a difference between how religion is practiced and presented in those regions.
In the South, people wear their religion on their sleeves, and I say that not (only) in regard to Charlatans but respectfully about people with sincere convictions. In the North, religion is a more private matter. Compelling Northern or coastal public figures to “testify,” or simply to describe their religious beliefs in their campaign appearances, is a prescription for discomfort and awkwardness. Some Democrats, including Howard Dean, felt compelled to try it in 2004, in an effort to achieve unity. Despite their best intentions, it seemed forced and unnatural.
The points expressed thus far are reasons I think Nassivera is wrong in charging the Democrats to get all Christian and Jesusy for the next two years. The reason I think his “solution” is backward, however, is that it’s the Christian establishment that should accept the charge of standing for their principles and naming hypocrisy when it’s there for all to see. Nassivera describes these principles well: “There can be little doubt that the teachings of Jesus demand non-violence, care and love of others, honesty, humility, charity, acceptance of the ‘other’ (the Good Samaritan), and a constant concern for the poor, weak, and downtrodden (the Sermon on the Mount). Well,” he summarizes, “that’s the official platform of the Democratic Party; just go read it for yourself.”
It would be a bridge too far for me to contend that the Democrats reliably live up to those standards. But the violations of these principles by Republican officeholders — chiefly, but not only, the Fox News addict residing in the White House — are stark, glaring, and appalling. Yet, the fallback position of their Christian supporters is routinely some version of what Sarah Huckabee Sanders said when queried about her boss’s conduct. She knew of only one man who was perfect, she said — as if the teachings of the savior she claims to revere were not meant to be emulated for the betterment of the world.
Nassivera puts the shoe on the wrong foot. The onus is properly on the Christian establishment to name indecency, cruelty, greed, hatred, dishonesty, deception, and fear not to name their sources. With not only the presidency but climate cataclysm on the line, they’d better get started.
Will Lindner is a former editorial page editor for The Times Argus. He lives in Barre Town.
