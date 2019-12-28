Are you a woman?
If not, are you related to a woman — your wife, POSSLQ, mother, daughter, aunt, whatever — who is employed and whose income you need every bit as much as your own to keep a roof over your head and a lifestyle better than you could provide for yourself? (That would be me.)
If the latter, you’ll be glad to know she will no longer be at risk of losing her job for perceived inconveniences she imposes upon her employer by dint of her womanhood — for example, pregnancy, or childbirth, or complex reactions to menopause. Or due to sex-based stereotypes held by her employer or coworkers. The U.S. House of Representatives has taken care of that by passing a bill — H.R.5, the so-called Equality Act — which adds sex discrimination to race, color, religion and national origin, the discriminations already prohibited by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It prohibits other workplace infringements, as well, for example, on the basis of sexual preference and gender identification.
Twenty-eight U.S. states still permit biased treatment for some of these apparent affronts to the norm. But H.R.5 removes those barriers to just and fair treatment in the workplace (and in housing, too). All hail H.R.5!
Unfortunately, though, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. H.R.5 passed the House on May 17, 2019, by a vote of 236-173. (Currently, there are 233 Democrats in the House and 197 Republicans, with one independent and four vacancies.) Eight Republicans joined the Dems in supporting it. The bill moved to the Senate for consideration on May 20. And there it has sat, ignored, for seven months.
It has lots of company. H.R.7, the Paycheck Fairness Act, a related bill that proposes to amend the Labor Standards Act of 1838 by ensuring equal wages for women, passed the House in March and has been similarly twiddling its thumbs in some Senate dungeon. Ominously, Skopos Labs, which employs algorithms, data collection and research scientists to predict outcomes for legislation, gives the Paycheck Fairness Act just a 3% chance of success.
The same slim (let’s be honest: zero) chance applies to H.R.987, Protecting People With Pre-Existing Conditions (and) Lowering Drug Costs. A many-faceted bill, this legislation would ban crappy insurance plans, counteracting a Trump administration proposal to let companies raise premiums while reducing coverage for seniors or those with pre-existing conditions. Among other things, H.R.987 would help finance the kind of statewide insurance marketplaces that got off to a difficult start with Obamacare but became more effective and workable over time. It also encompasses subsections to address the rising cost of prescription drugs by increasing the availability of generic drugs.
The Senate, apparently, couldn’t care less. After approval in the House, H.R.987 has been snubbed by the Senate since May 16.
Okay. Bills such as these, clearly aligned with Democratic sympathies — and others like H.R.8, the “Bipartisan” Background Checks Act (approved 240-190 in February); H.R.9, the Climate Action Now Act from last May; H.R.582, the Raise The Wage Act (nudging the nationwide minimum wage to $15/hour by 2025); the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, approved by the House last April 4; and H.R.205, 1146, 1941, a trio of bills designed to protect Florida’s coastline (which is fine with Florida) and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge from oil plundering — predictably will not be priorities in the Republican-controlled Senate.
But then there are these: H.R.397, The Butch Lewis Act, named for a teamster, which would create a new Pension Rehabilitation Administration to help faltering pension plans recover their solvency so that the workers who put money aside from every paycheck for years would receive the retirement income they need and deserve; passed by the House and supported by 27 senators (all Democrats), it has sat in the Senate dungeon since July; H.R.1994, the Secure Act/Gold Star Family Tax Relief Act, crafted to rectify a glitch in an earlier tax bill that reduced compensation for children of fallen soldiers; and H.R 2722, Securing America’s Federal Elections (SAFE) Act, to help states upgrade and protect their voting systems and equipment.
Don’t we all want that stuff?
For months, with impeachment on the table, Republicans — from the president to the misinformed “man on the street” — have accused the Democrats of ignoring the vital issues and interests of citizens and working single-mindedly to get rid of Donald Trump. Even GOP House members, who know better, have parroted this canard.
Distrusting the rhetoric, I asked Rep. Peter Welch’s office for information. His communications director, Lincoln Peek, claims that since the 116th Congress convened just one year ago, House members have crafted and approved nearly 400 bills, but 80% of them have stalled in the Senate. At my request, he sent me a representative list of 20 such bills, all of which I researched to verify their purpose and status. (www.congress.gov is one of a number of useful, impartial sites.)
Far from “doing nothing,” it seems to me the House Dems been busy as beavers.
The charge, however, can be squarely leveled at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. It has been his modus operandi since Barack Obama was elected president in 2008 and McConnell vowed to make him a one-term president, stonewalling his every initiative over the two terms of his administration. Trump, completely unschooled and uninterested in processes of democracy, seeks to act entirely by fiat, and McConnell follows along like a good little sycophant.
Such is the state of “governing” in America — the almost wholesale rejection by the GOP of a duty to do business with the other side. The only explanation for such malaise, when Democratic reformers in the House are offering remedies sought by and beneficial to their constituents, is that powerful interests are prospering from the stasis.
More positively, it’s clear that one side of our fractured government is working, and demonstrating what actual governing would look like. Is there hope in that? I wonder.
Will Lindner is the former editorial page editor for The Times Argus. He lives in Barre.
