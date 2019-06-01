We often recall where we were when significant, or simply memorable, events occurred: for baby boomers, for example, the John F. Kennedy assassination (high school math class, interrupted, politely but insistently, by the school principal, a German Holocaust refugee who fully comprehended the potential weight of governmental chaos); Lyndon Johnson’s 1968 announcement he would not seek or accept the Democratic re-nomination for the presidency (a college cafeteria; what would this mean for the Vietnam war and the draft?). And the ultimate for so many of us: the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
Some memory/place associations are pleasant and simple: where you were, who you were with, when a particular song came on the radio.
Still others recall flashes of new awareness. I was in the shower one day many years ago, with the radio tuned to a central Vermont AM station airing a syndicated talk show hosted by Pat Buchanan. He was an arch-conservative, aggressively hawkish, former Reagan and Nixon Administration official, who ran for president under the Reform Party banner in 2000. But give him credit; he featured a liberal cohost on his program each day, and they were not sacrificial lambs; their names, too, became known to listeners, and they and Buchanan debated, with verve but also with occasional humor and tolerant respect.
On this day, the cohost said something that implied sadness about abortion, and Buchanan, a fierce opponent of the practice, pounced. An inexact quote, dredged from memory, would be, “Aha! You know it’s wrong! You know it’s murder!” And I, in the shower, yelled at him, incoherently, “No! Yes! Of course it’s sad. But it’s a decision people take seriously, and they can regret it but know it’s what they have to do right now. They can be sorrowful without being hypocrites!”
I knew this was true because I had been a part of such a decision.
Clearly, this debate hasn’t subsided since my morning in the shower so long ago. And now, salivating at the prospect of a Supreme Court shrewdly, callously, manipulated by Republicans to carom rightward, several states have passed laws crafted specifically to give the court the opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade. Vermont joins the fray, proposing a state-constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to choose, women’s and civil-liberties groups around the country declare their resistance to infringements upon that right, and the battle is engaged.
And, as always when opposing sides plant their flags, slogans reign, complexity is disregarded, humanity, in its various shades, is subsumed beneath accusatory rhetoric.
In a verbal war of simplicity, “pro-life” gains the advantage. The term may be objectionable, implying that supporters of the legal right to abortion, let alone the means to make safe, high-quality services available for everyone, are uncaring for human life, but it has triumphed in common usage over “anti-abortion.” And, indeed, it summons, in the imagination, a vision of cells reproducing and coalescing, a human being starting to take shape. “Pro-choice” has weight, too: the freedom we like to think we have in the United States to conduct our lives as we see fit and deem most advantageous in our vaunted “pursuit of happiness.” But it’s a less-visceral weight compared to “pro-life,” choice being a mental rather than a biological function, and tied, in skeptics’ eyes, to calculation, which implies self-serving.
Shorthand is inevitable. The range of human emotion (fear, regret, relief, determination); the desperate circumstances that can propel the decision to end a pregnancy; and in other cases the clear-eyed balancing of alternatives like “later” rather than “now,” cannot fit on a bumper sticker.
Unfortunately, “pro-life” does, even though the compassion implicit in the phrase, and heartfelt by many of its advocates, glosses over the cruelties that can attend to their position. Not for nothing did Howard Dean, as governor of Vermont from 1991 to 2003 and as a presidential candidate in 2004, refuse to endorse proposed parental-notification mandates that would require abortion providers to notify the parents of underage girls seeking their services. As a physician, Dean knew that families aren’t always that simple, that reliably compassionate, that (in some cases) blame-free for the circumstances, and that safe a harbor when daughters are in crisis. Actually, we all know that.
“Pro-life” legislators who are drafting the most draconian restrictions on abortion rights don’t care. Their inflexibility may derive, as they generally claim, from church teachings, yet a chasm yawns wide between the compassion supposedly, originally, at the heart of Christian doctrine and the willful imposition of an ironclad viewpoint upon others. In certain Middle East countries, we know, extremists impose their own rigid dogma on populations under their control — girls can’t go to school, music can’t be played, diverse opinions are, violently, not tolerated. Places like Alabama are beginning to look the same; if that state’s putatively biblical, virtually zero tolerance for abortions survives court challenges, Jewish girls, Buddhist girls (there must be some in Alabama) and others will be ruled by a prohibition concocted, Taliban-like, by Christians.
Finally, another generalization in this black-and-white cultural divide is that the wave of abortion restrictions is, exclusively, a last gasp of white male privilege ruthlessly controlling women’s bodies. Certainly the “pro-life” movement is rooted in conservative ideology, and cultural conservatism is historically laden with the dreaded Y chromosome. But the Alabama governor who signed the recent poison-pill bill for abortions was a woman, and women are well represented in the right-to-life movement in Vermont and elsewhere. It is, frankly, sexist to imply that they are dupes, without the capacity to form their own opinions.
The world today undoubtedly has millions of people in it who are here because at a crucial moment their mothers or parents decided to terminate a pregnancy and wait for a better time and better circumstances to have a family. That’s a complexity within the cultural debate that wouldn’t have occurred to Pat Buchanan. Alas, complexities tend to disintegrate when people man their barricades.
Will Lindner lives in Barre. He is a former editorial page editor of The Times Argus.
