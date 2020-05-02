The house vibrates slightly as a truck drives by, and Jameson, our colorful coonhound, leaps off the couch and heads toward the door. He knows what happens next. The truck, operated by Casella Waste Systems, stops just above our house and then backs carefully down a long dirt driveway beside our field, to service a small group of homes hidden at the end. Soon the rumble of the truck resumes, and it comes into view driving slowly back toward the road, where it turns left to head past our house again. Jamie is at the end of the driveway, watching it approach with his tail wagging.
Trouble is, it’s not our week for trash and recycling. We’re on an every-other-week basis, so poor Jamie is going to be heart-broken when the truck goes by without stopping.
But to my surprise, it does. The driver pulls over, climbs out and approaches Jamie with a dog biscuit. He kneels beside him and gives him his treat, patting him the whole while. Then he gives him another, rises and turns to go. I’m on the side porch by then; it’s mid-morning, but I’m still in my bathrobe because while the Casella driver is essential, I am anything but (except, occasionally, to Jameson).
“You’ve made his day!” I shout at him. “Thanks so much.”
The driver waves and climbs back in his truck. He and Jamie will see each other next week. I’m delighted by his kindness. But I’m puzzled, too. Yesterday the house vibrated as another trash hauler and recycler drove by, this time a red truck with “Myers” written on the side. Jamie didn’t bother getting up. How does he know?
* * *
I’m still in bed when I hear the door open downstairs and my wife, Nancy, talking with someone. I go down and find her in the kitchen.
“Who was that?” I ask.
“The guy is here to clean the boiler. He’s in the basement,” she says, adding he had expressed the opinion that the Chinese had created the coronavirus to attack the United States.
I roll my eyes dramatically. To put it mildly, he and we are of dissimilar persuasions. But I put on a coat and go outside to open the bulkhead doors, and I see him in there on his knees, hard at work. “This way you can get in and out to your truck more easily,” I tell him.
“Good. Thanks,” he says.
A while later he climbs the stairs to the dining room and appears in the doorway. There’s an additional task that needs doing, he says, but it would cost more money. He explains, and I say yes, please do that. Then he mentions that he noticed my various instrument cases when he came in, and we start talking about music. Do I know so-and-so? he asks. I say no but I’ve heard the name. He has gone to this guy’s house outside Waterbury a couple of times, the technician tells me, and sat around listening while he and his buddies played music. “He’s a really good guitar player,” he continues. “He’s not into performing; he just plays at home and has people over and it’s great to go listen.”
“Cool,” I say.
Then he asks if I know anyone who gives lessons. He’s particularly interested in Merle Travis-style guitar (“Right on!” I respond), and also blues piano. I don’t, offhand, but I tell him I’ll make some calls while he’s busy downstairs. “That would be great,” he says, turning back to the basement.
So I phone a friend who has more connections than I do. He tells me he might know someone who could teach him piano after the virus is over.
“Thanks,” I say, jotting down the phone number. “I don’t actually know this fella, but he seems like a good guy.”*
* * *
Trudging up the hill as we set out on one of our marathon walks (there’s plenty of time for dog-walking these days), I see Jameson’s head turn. I follow his gaze, and there’s Mrs. E, walking carefully down her driveway with the help of a platform quad cane to steady her over the stony terrain.
“Headed toward your mailbox?” I call.
“Yes. I’m expecting a check.”
“Stay there. I’ll get it for you.” Mrs. E is by herself these days, and though she’s stalwart, proud and determined, she’ll occasionally allow someone to lend a hand. I take the envelope out of her mailbox – “Looks like a check to me” – and deliver it to her. Then we move farther apart and chat for a moment.
She was at the market recently, she tells me, and even though she was wearing a mask, the young people who worked there were not. “Isn’t it supposed to be the other way around?” she asks, implicitly referring to her age and statistical vulnerability. “I’m protecting them, but they’re not protecting me!” She finds it funny. Her cheeks glow red in the chilly air and wind.
“I did our shopping a couple days ago, and I think it’s getting better,” I say. “A lot more people were wearing masks or bandanas, and all of the checkout people and the baggers were.”
“Good,” she says.
Jameson has had enough of this and wants to get going. I consider whether I should accompany Mrs. E back to her house, but I know she won’t accept such mollycoddling.
“What I’m most worried about,” she says, as we turn away from each other, “is that they’ll call off the election and we’ll have Trump again for four years.”
“Oh, God,” I say. But inside, I’m joyous, relieved to hear her opinion. Because you never know, right?
* * *
It’s a cool but sunny morning, and as I reach into the plastic tube for the morning paper, I hear voices. It’s two of my neighbors, B and R. B has his paper, too, and R has his dog at the end of a leash. I decide to join them; if this isn’t the time to be neighborly, when is?
“How you guys holding up?” I say as I approach.
“A great time to be alive,” R says facetiously. His dog is some kind of bulldog, and looks formidable, but she hasn’t got a mean bone in her body. She and Jameson hold a regular colloquy, barking at each other daily from porch-to-porch, window-to-window. I reach down to pat her, then hesitate: are you supposed to pat other people’s dogs these days, or are you risking coronavirus? Screw it, I decide; I can’t not pat dogs.
“I’ve been seeing you way up on that ladder,” B says to me. “You shouldn’t do that.”
I’ve been attempting to prune a long-ignored, vastly overgrown apple tree, a good use of suddenly available time. B is telling a joke on himself; he slipped off a ladder a year ago and broke all kinds of bones.
“I think of you every second I’m up there,” I say. “I’m not gonna pull the same kind of bone-headed play you did.” He laughs.
R has been recovering, for a long time, from serious health issues, but he looks great – tall, erect and trim. “They told me the stairs wouldn’t be good for me,” he says, “but I think the exercise has been helpful.”
“Yeah,” I say. “It looks like it.”
Three oldish guys by the side of the road, no one wearing masks because this wasn’t a planned event. I wonder if we’re six feet apart, and decide we probably are. Cars and pickup trucks drive by – essential people starting their essential days.
* * *
TGIF. We have a new routine. On Friday evenings at an allotted time, we gather for a “cocktail party” (at the outset, some people even dressed up) with two other couples who are good friends. This is social distancing not by 6 feet, but by 9 miles in one case, 41 miles in the other. It is accomplished, as are so many things these days, via Zoom.
New (and slightly resistant) to the experience at first, I assumed there would be awkward silences as a comment or question traveled the distance, followed by mayhem as people unintentionally spoke over one another – the foibles that frequently plague the interviews of isolated commentators on news and opinion programs. Thankfully, those are minimal in our Friday chats.
We’re all news hounds, so discussions of the virus and its political manifestations – the very subjects we’re trying to escape by getting together – dominate our conversations. But there’s levity, too, and learning how we’re each spending our confined time. P shows us handiwork she’ll market if and when the craft stores open again. J(1) and J(2) tell us the ice is out on their local pond, so they’re kayaking when the weather permits; and though the virus has stalled social movement, it has not stilled the progressive social movements they help organize and lead. Some of us are practicing the piano, raising seedlings, harvesting firewood.
What emerges is that we’re all turning inward by necessity, becoming more self-actualizing – which is a good thing, But our weekly get-togethers reveal we also savor the opposite: the company of others. So as our time winds down, we raise our glasses in a final toast and plan to meet again next Friday.
Afterwards, I sit for a moment, marveling how real our party had seemed. Then it dawns on me that it was quite real, for reality itself has evolved. As we stare at disruptions looming ahead, from infections, disastrous storms and a climate careening toward oblivion, we’ll need to evolve, too. Or at least, die trying.
Will Lindner is a former editor, writer and columnist for The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.