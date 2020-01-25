Justice, or some purported version thereof, is said to be underway in Washington, D.C., in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. In an absolute form, justice does not actually exist. The mechanisms designed to achieve it are in the hands of advocates, in conflict with each other and refereed by a preferably neutral arbiter; but even under the best of circumstances — which the Senate charade manifestly is not — all we can really hope for is that the outcome of a judicial exercise approximates an ideal we think of as “justice.”
We, in the unwashed laity (the legal laity, not the religious one), sometimes are mystified by the verve that attorneys often bring to the practice of defending the morally indefensible. We see it in civil cases as much as in criminal ones: Vast teams of attorneys defending tobacco companies that manufacture and market utter poison, with no countervailing benefits for their consumers; defenders of the deceit practiced by the oil industry for decades after their scientists knew fossil-fuel emissions were altering Earth’s climate to the peril of those attorneys’ own children and grandchildren; and of the schemes devised by financial wranglers to glean more wealth from the innocent.
But it’s not surprising that money talks. No matter what the offense, how many lives harmed or life savings lost, there will be no shortage of attorneys available to devise ways for their clients to dodge the bullet or shift the blame, losing sight (one assumes) of moral complications as they maneuver against their adversaries though bloodless webs of statute and case law.
If anything, though, our revulsion — perhaps not at the attorneys themselves so much as at the means they deploy — is stronger when it comes to criminal law. No question: Indigent defendants should have court-appointed attorneys, and those attorneys do a public service by spreading the umbrella of justice over people who have endured a lifetime of disadvantage. Nor should justice stop as a defendant’s bank account increases — even to the proportion of Harvey Weinstein’s, the ex-Hollywood mogul whose prosecution on sexual-abuse charges began this week in Manhattan (paralleling the Trump trial in Washington).
Weinstein’s lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, specializes in defending men accused of sex crimes. She’s been at it for more than a decade and has lost only once. Her tactic, according to people quoted recently in The New York Times, is to undermine the credibility of their accusers (including teenagers), just like male attorneys do, causing attorney/advocate Gloria Allred to comment, “A bully is a bully, regardless of their gender.”
We, in the lay world, can accept that defendants deserve capable representation. But our sense is that there are moral lines that should not be crossed.
Lawyers may not see it that way. The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right … to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defense.” And a defense that is less than rigorous, falls short of the constitutional ideal. (Indeed, guilty verdicts can get overturned for inadequate counsel.) Theirs seems to be a calculation that, even if they’re successful winning an acquittal for a criminal who will likely offend again, some philosophical concept of justice has prevailed.
As a reporter for this newspaper and others years ago, I covered civil and criminal cases around the state that revealed to me the complexity of the human condition and sometimes, I thought, posed this very central question about how lawyers can justify to themselves the tactics they used.
There was the trial of a woman who had killed her husband, represented very competently by an attorney who kept a book on his courtroom table, plainly visible to the jury, titled “Women Who Kill.” He hoped the jurors would see her as less of an outlier, and more worthy of sympathy. In another, very shocking and notorious murder case, the court-appointed defense attorney was able to reveal a childhood so traumatic and disturbing that it humanized the defendant; justice was served — he received a significant prison sentence — but no one in that room could think of him simply as a monster.
But there was also the case of a serial sex-abuser, facing charges for repeatedly assaulting one particular victim. Abundant evidence existed that this was a longstanding family dynamic, but the judge ruled that it was prejudicial and largely disallowed it. Nevertheless, the defense attorney delivered an emotional summation to the jury, pleading for the man’s release — and that was, in the end, the verdict. It was not, I thought, an admirable performance.
Which brings us to Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s legal team right now in the Senate. A renowned, though controversial, faculty member at Harvard Law School for more than 40 years (ending in 2013), a prolific writer and speechifier, Dershowitz flutters to the limelight like a moth to a flame, and — to his great economic benefit — has represented a succession of high-profile or celebrity defendants, including Claus von Bulow, O.J. Simpson, Harry Reems, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.
Dershowitz considers himself an expert on the Constitution, and has staked out a legal position arguing the counterintuitive claim that abusing the power of the presidency is not an impeachable offense — to be convicted and removed from office, a president must be found to have violated statutory laws like robbery or blackmail. (Murder on Fifth Avenue, perhaps?) Other legal luminaries beg to differ.
Troublingly, but logically, in our system, the morally odious among us have the right to a staunch defense. But a measure of the man, if not the attorney, can be taken by considering Dershowitz’s outrage — his outrage! — at being accused by one of Epstein’s victims of accepting sexual favors from young women and girls who were virtually enslaved by the billionaire financier (who died in a jail cell last year).
The allegation has been the subject of suits and countersuits between Dershowitz, his accuser, and other parties drawn into the miasma. Dershowitz is adamant, insisting on “The View” and virtually every other venue he’s appeared on in recent years, that his record is spotless and his “reputation” must be protected.
However, he had no qualms about trashing the reputations of young women who told Florida police in 2005 about Epstein’s abuse of them when they were teenagers. Dershowitz combed their MySpace accounts and expressed shock at incidents of profanity he found there; he said in public statements to the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, that one of the claimants had “a long record of lying, theft and blaming others for her crimes.”
No hint of empathy appears in these quotes, no concession to their damaged youth. But let others target him and he is livid.
Now he’s a member of Team Trump. In too many cases, it seems, the biggest problem with our justice system is the character of some of its practitioners.
Will Lindner is the former editorial page editor of The Times Argus. He lives in Barre.
