State Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia, quite movingly captured the dilemma faced by Vermont’s Republican Party in a column published in the Dec. 15-17 Weekender edition of The Times Argus/Rutland Herald, which was given the somewhat aspirational title, “GOP stands on principles.”
Benning traced his awakening to the culture and history of his state, and how those were manifested in Vermont politics for generations, by describing a book report he prepared for his sixth-grade teacher, Mrs. Nelson, nearly 50 years ago.
The book, a fictionalized history of Ethan Allen, was transformative for him. “I swallowed Vermont hook, line, and sinker,” he writes, and he became a public servant.
Benning’s discussion of Allen in his recent column serves as a springboard, launching him over a green, rural landscape peopled with 20th-century political figures like Consuelo Bailey, Ralph Flanders, George Aiken, Deane Davis, Robert Stafford and James Jeffords (Walter “Peanut” Kennedy makes an appearance), political leaders who, Benning believes, kept the faith with the traditional Republican values he admires.
He then visits, quite critically, the political scene as he perceives it today: a Legislature beset by special interests; once-cohesive towns splintering not so much apart as into dissolution; enterprise (he cites child care) stifled by excessive regulations; Democrats, implicitly, barking up all the wrong trees. In contrast, he summarizes the values he feels Vermont Republicans have always held and are needed now more than ever, like individual liberty tempered by personal responsibility, moderation and frugality.
At the end, the senator transports himself and his readers (who also once were young) to an era less fractious than our own, with an ode to the (presumably departed) Mrs. Nelson. “God rest your soul,” he concludes. “I believe that completes my book report.”
A sweet piece of writing.
But, at the same time, a straightforward lament for the decline of Vermont’s Republican Party, which is now a shadow of its historic self.
The Nov. 6 elections saw the GOP lose 10 seats in the Vermont House, shrinking their representation there from 53 seats to just 43 in the 150-member chamber. In the tiny state Senate (30 seats), their total dropped from seven seats to six. Vermonters reelected their Republican governor, but the Legislature can now vote, nearly with impunity, to override his vetoes.
Without question, this has much to do with Vermont’s famously altered demographics, where an in-migration of people from America’s more soul-stupefying regions a few decades ago helped push the state’s politics and policies leftward. (It’s myth, however, to claim that they overran the state; some of our most progressive policies, like Act 250, were created and championed by homespun, purebred Vermonters.)
In more recent years, however, the marginalization of the GOP has had much to do with the party’s sullied “brand.” Benning confronts this head-on: “(S)urveys show the majority of Vermonters reject the image of hate, bigotry, and nationalistic paranoia that many attribute to the national [Republican] party … We clearly have work to do.”
Their work is getting harder by the day. It’s not just the daily — almost hourly — revelations of greed, narcissism and kneejerk, reflexive deception emanating from the White House, or the serial scandals, investigations and convictions plaguing the agency heads and cabinet members of the president who promised, “I will appoint the best people for my administration.”
It is, in equal amount, the conduct of party leaders themselves.
On Dec. 14, outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who had been defeated for reelection, signed a package of last-minute bills designed to hamstring the Democrats who will succeed him and other defeated Republicans, and thwart their efforts at reform. (For some reason, many Wisconsinites fantasized that he might veto them.) Walker coldly dismissed accusations that this was an unethical power grab by the party that had lost the November elections. He reminded critics that he had won the election four years earlier, and said he was going to exercise those powers to the very end and not limit his final year to 11 months.
Interestingly, when a vacancy occurred on the U.S. Supreme Court in February 2016, following Justice Antonin Scalia’s death, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made precisely the opposite argument, saying the choice of a successor should be made by the winner of the presidential elections that were then nine months away. Because McConnell’s Republicans refused to consider Obama’s nominee, Obama’s term, in this respect, was chopped off at seven years.
McConnell and his clique, because they could, also sat for years on Obama’s nominations for lower-court judgeships, leaving federal district and appeals courts understaffed, obstructing the course of justice for Americans whose futures may have hung in the balance, and creating some 105 yawning vacancies to be filled later by a president who decidedly lost the popular vote.
The raw wielding of power, without regard to hypocrisy or consensus, is not “governing” in any democratic meaning of the word. It’s ruling. Sadly, for a nation that once overthrew its rulers, it seems to be a distinction without a difference in vast “red” portions on the electoral map.
Not so in Vermont. And that’s partly because of the legacy of the very leaders whom Sen. Benning so admires. It leaves their descendants a mountain to climb.
Will Lindner is a former editorial page editor for The Times Argus. He lives in Barre Town.
