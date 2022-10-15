‘Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison is one of the top banned books of the past year, according to the American Library Association. As I read this 2018 novel, I wondered what it was that caused such an uproar. Had most of the people screaming about its lewdness even read the book?

“Lawn Boy” is a first-person fictional memoir told by Mike Muñoz. Mike lives with his mother in a run-down rental on Bainbridge Island in Washington. It’s a beautifully written story of working-class struggle. Mike’s mother has worked for years as a waitress. Mike works dead-end jobs, and finally makes it as an entrepreneur with his own property maintenance business, while writing on the side.

