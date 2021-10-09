A Sept. 30 front-page story in this newspaper reported on a meeting eight local legislators and business leaders had with a representative of an executive search firm. The purpose of the gathering was to identify important qualities in the first president of Vermont State University.
Based on Jim Sabataso’s reporting, it would seem much of the conversation focused on what role the future “Vermont State University at Castleton” should play in the Rutland region. Most of the ideas expressed are familiar and echo past discussions on such matters.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), urged that the inaugural VSU president prioritize “internships, curriculum alignment and industry credentials and certifications.” He is also quoted as saying, “we want to make sure that the economy is tied in closely with the deliverables from the school.”
According to Mr. Sabataso, Rep. Stephanie Jerome, D–Brandon, “stressed the need for a president who understands workforce development as a way of training students for jobs in the state.”
These are reasonable and appropriate suggestions from civic-minded individuals.
But what I find lacking in this meeting, as reported, is any mention of what I’ll call the “business model” under which Castleton University and the VSC as a whole are required to operate.
Funding and VSC
Sixty years ago, the Legislature cobbled together four small former teachers colleges (CCV hadn’t yet been conceived) to create the Vermont State Colleges. The Legislature did so via a bill stipulating the new system would be supported “in whole or in substantial part” by legislative appropriations. For decades, it’s been clear this was a hollow promise.
When I joined Castleton State College in 1980, numerous individuals at all levels, from the VSC chancellor and chair of its board to rank-and-file faculty and staff, were deeply concerned that the state provided only 49% of the system’s total revenue. Little did we know that those would come to be viewed as “the best of times.” According to the enlightening white paper, “Serving Vermont’s Students by Securing the Future of the Vermont State Colleges System,“ by 2018, the Legislature was contributing a mere 17% of the system’s revenue, the lowest level of support in the nation. (Visit bit.ly/VSCSfuture to view the white paper online). The sad chart on page 11, alone, makes it worth a review.)
The flip side of these declining trends in annual appropriation is the inevitably necessary growth in tuition rates and, correspondingly, in the percentage of total revenue that comes from tuition. At public institutions nationally, on average, tuition represents 47.3% of all revenue. In Vermont, it is an astonishing 86.3%, by far, the highest in the country.
Unfortunately, when extremely low levels of state support require institutions to raise tuition disproportionately, it becomes even more difficult to attract in-state and out-of-state students, only compounding the system’s financial problems.
To add to these already great challenges, since the early-2000s, the college-age populations of our state and region have been shrinking.
The harsh realities of Vermont’s public higher education landscape are starkly clear: The state is going to support its public institutions only minimally, and history suggests even further reductions in the legislative appropriation are possible. Because of this, VSC institutions, forced to generate the vast majority of their operating funds, must be laser-focused on the twin emphases of recruitment and retention.
The new president of VSU must be, among other things, effectively entrepreneurial and, at least as important, must empower campus leadership teams to be the same.
Local needsCastleton and the other VSC institutions have long been dedicated to their local communities and, to the best of their abilities, have endeavored to enrich those regions not only educationally, but also economically, culturally and socially. But to the extent these efforts require programming and staff costs, except in those all-too-infrequent instances when appropriate grants can be found, those expenses must be charged against the institution’s overall revenue, the vast majority of which comes from student tuition. And, with out-of-state students paying tuition rates more than twice as high as in-state tuition, even non-Vermonters subsidize these community improvement activities.
Because the business model VSC institutions have been forced to adopt makes them painfully tuition-dependent, the academic programs they choose to offer must be aligned not so much to regional economic development priorities, but to the vagaries of the highly competitive student recruitment market.
There are periods when the interests of at least some prospective students coincide with important workforce needs — at the current time, nursing is an excellent example of this. Teacher preparation used to be; but for most of the last 25 years, there’s been far more student interest in the teaching profession than available local jobs.
The fact remains that, if the state is not going to support its higher education institutions adequately, public colleges and universities must develop and offer the programs students are willing to pay to attend, regardless of whether these meet regional needs. I wish it were otherwise.
If only the state provided resources for its public colleges sufficient not only to educate Vermonters at affordable rates but also to invest in community development programming.
They do this in many states, but not in this one, which I otherwise love so much.
Joe Mark served as dean of students, academic dean and interim president of Castleton State College, as well as interim chief academic officer for the VSC system in his final two years before retirement.
