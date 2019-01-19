I love the formal rituals that mark the start of a new legislative session. There’s a sense of gravity as legislators rise to take their oaths of office, swearing to “do equal right and justice to all people.” The senators march in a procession into the House chamber to hear the governor give his state of the state address. This well-rehearsed speech is designed to remind us of the many things that make Vermont special, and the importance of working across party lines to solve problems for Vermonters. It also generally includes a list of the governor’s priorities for the coming year.
This year, the opening ceremonies were overshadowed by the new political dynamics in Montpelier. Democratic gains in the last election mean that Democrats, working with their Progressive colleagues, will be able to override a gubernatorial veto. As a result, the governor will have to engage differently in the coming year if he wants to accomplish his priorities. Rather than relying on his veto pen to force a compromise at the end of the session, the governor’s staff will have to work with the legislative committees from the start.
Gov. Scott understands that the newly seated Legislature is committed to moving an ambitious environmental agenda in the coming year and, consequently, he included a number of environmental priorities in his opening speech. He committed to testing every school for lead in its drinking water, and he announced that he would propose changes to modernize Act 250, Vermont’s land-development law. He said he would use some of the funds coming to Vermont from a settlement with the car maker, Volkswagen, to make it easier for Vermonters to buy electric cars, and he promised a sustained funding source to pay for Lake Champlain cleanup and other water-quality initiatives, although he said he would do this without raising new revenue.
Of course, the Legislature will have its own environmental priorities. On the House side, Speaker Mitzi Johnson announced two new strong chairs to head the environmental committees. Rep. Tim Briglin, a smart and pragmatic rising star in the Democratic Party, was appointed to chair the newly established House Energy and Technology Committee. We can expect him to look for opportunities to better align the state’s energy policies with Vermont’s climate pollution reduction goals.
Rep. Amy Sheldon, a professional environmental planner and experienced facilitator, was appointed to serve as the chair of the House Fish, Wildlife and Water Committee. It is notable that Sheldon spent the last 18 months as chair of a commission appointed to develop proposals for modernizing and improving Act 250. We can expect her to take the commission proposal and craft legislation that encourages downtown development, protects forests and important ecological areas of the state, adds criteria related to climate change and changes how appeals are handled.
On the Senate side, Chris Bray is back as chair of the Natural Resources and Energy Committee. He will bring the needed experience to secure long-term clean-water funding and to take a fresh look at the two chemical safety bills that the governor vetoed at the end of the last legislative session. These bills, which would have protected children from toxic chemicals and would have required businesses that exposed Vermonters to toxic chemicals to pay for medical monitoring, galvanized the environmental community.
The start of the new session also means that Vermont’s environmental advocates are ready to go with their own proposals: a ban on single-use plastics, like bags, straws and takeout containers; funding to double the number of homes that are weatherized each year; and a possible tax on carbon.
With the opening ceremonies behind us, it is time for the Legislature to begin its work. It’s also time for you to weigh in.
Among the many things that make Vermont special is how easy it is for Vermonters to participate in the political debate. The legislative website is simple to navigate, and it can tell you which legislators are serving on the environmental committees and what bills they are considering. The State House doors and the committee rooms are open to the public, so you are welcome to watch and to let the legislators know what you think about the issues of the day. Legislators welcome your phone calls and emails, and there is nothing as persuasive as a personal story from a constituent.
The legislative session is off to a great start for the environment — now it’s time to get to work.
Deb Markowitz served as Vermont’s secretary of state from 1999 to 2011, and as secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources from 2011 to 2017. She now works as the director of policy at the University of Vermont’s Gund Institute of Environment.
