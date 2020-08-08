Vermont remains the lowest among all states for COVID-19 cases. That is a comforting fact given what is happening throughout much of the nation. It is also true that this is not the time for complacency. As of today, Aug. 1, it is required to wear masks when in public places and indoor businesses.
Such measures are imperative to economic recovery and public health. Let us keep the case count the lowest by being aware and proactive. To the task of containing a highly contagious and deadly virus, it is to Vermont’s advantage at this time to have the second lowest population of any state. That demographic does not mean success is an automatic result.
Due diligence remains paramount.
Our chances of continued success are significantly compromised by misinformation. When the Kirks of Vermont refer to COVID-19 as being nothing more than “the common cold,” people die. This is the same delusional lie being tweeted by particular government officials at the federal level during the early days of the pandemic. When governors in states such as Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona began echoing such lies, the numbers of infections and deaths skyrocketed. The same lies intended to restart the economy regardless of the death count have clearly backfired. The result is more deaths and greater economic collapse. The overall cost-benefit ratio simply isn’t favorable in their approach.
Let us not follow in the path of states that have failed miserably in managing this crisis. Given the horrendous incompetence handed down by particular government officials at the federal level, each and every one of us needs to be a leader for the common good. In the words of Robert Frost, renowned poet laureate of Vermont:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — / I took the one less traveled by, / And that has made all the difference.
Simply put, Vermonters cannot afford to follow the road of misinformation.
John Mauro lives in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.