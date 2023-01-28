As a women-owned, certified B-Corporation that designs free-standing lactation suites for parents to pump or nurse in private, our business model was largely informed by our personal experiences and challenges as working moms — and, by extension, our families.

Since our founding back in 2013, Mamava has strived to create a workplace that not only celebrates the gifts our employees bring to the company, but also ensures they feel safe and supported both inside and outside of the office — that’s why we provide paid family and medical leave to our employees and are proud to be strong advocates for a universal, mandatory, paid family and medical leave program here in Vermont.

