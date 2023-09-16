Earlier this month, “36 Hours in Burlington, Vt.” was the subject of the popular New York Times travel getaway feature. It’s a big deal for Vermont’s largest city to be included in the ranks of notable and exotic cities around the country and the world, from Paris and Buenos Aires to Tokyo and Santa Barbara, California.

As soon as I saw the headline, I started contemplating what I would put on my list of essential Burlington locales and happenings. Reading the article, I was disappointed — not because the city’s farmers’ market was the only “key stop” that the author and I both listed, but because I felt it missed the essence of the city, a conclusion I’m guessing many in the Queen City felt, as well. It’s fine that the article emphasizes what is new in the city; my disappointment is, it uses the city as a “jumping off point” to nearby towns.

