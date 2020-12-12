In a recent commentary, the author of the letter attacks originalist interpretation of the U.S. Constitution as an obsolete approach, which “… is an immutable body of law upholding abstract principles no matter how ill-suited to the present moment.”
The commentator, like many other people, believes the U.S. Constitution is a “living document able to be applied to changes in society and culture ….” This “living document” belief is based upon the theory of a democracy whereby the majority opinion rules and the U.S. Constitution means whatever the majority says it means. However, the United States of America is not a democracy and was never intended to be a democracy. The framers of the U.S. Constitution created American government as that of a constitutional republic, to be ruled by law and order, not by majority opinion. So, for example, under the original intent of the framers, murder will always be considered murder and a majority opinion cannot change that fact.
The U.S. Constitution is supposed to be immutable to the extent it cannot be changed from outside its own parameters. Constitutional changes in law are to be done within the confines of Article 5. American citizens, by way of their representatives in Congress, have a voice in change via constitutional amendments. This eliminates radical individuals from creating chaos, instability and destruction of the republic.
The U.S. Constitution is supposed to uphold abstract principles, Otherwise, differences in number and instances of events would require a constitutional convention for each individual case, realistically impossible to do as a functional type of government.
The U.S. Constitution is based upon the immutable word of God and the Judeo-Christian precepts of the Founding Fathers, which they received from the Holy Bible. In fact, there is a notable and permanent display of Moses and the Ten Commandments within the U.S. Supreme Court building itself.
The “living document” interpretation of the U.S. Constitution is an unstable interpretation based upon the capricious human impulse of mankind and of one man in particular, Woodrow Wilson. The earliest mention of interpreting the U.S. Constitution as a “living document” is in Woodrow Wilson’s book, “Constitutional Government in the United States.” Wilson states, “Living political constitutions must be Darwinian in structure and in practice.” Wilson’s error in reference to Darwin is his own attempt to apply scientific methods of solution to history and historical documents. The historical creation of the U.S. Constitution cannot be duplicated as empirical science would require. Furthermore, if the U.S. Constitution really is a living document, it would be subject to a limited lifespan and to death. This is one of many problems the framers of the U.S. Constitution attempted to avoid, thus their use of the immutable and timeless word of God, the Holy Bible.
Of the writers and signers of the U.S. Constitution: 29 were Anglicans, 16-18 were Calvinists, two were Methodists, two were Lutherans, two were Roman Catholics, one was a Quaker/Anglican and one was a Deist. Research has shown the Bible has contributed to 94% of all direct and indirect quotes by the Founding Fathers.
The commentator, in reference to segregation, has suggested in his commentary, that unlike “living document” proponents, “Originalists may never have found ‘separate but equal’ unconstitutional and we would still be living in an apartheid nation.” It is puzzling, however, that the commentator’s faith is in the “living document” theory because Woodrow Wilson, the premier proponent of that theory, was one of the most famous segregationists in American history. Wilson’s political career did include positive accomplishments such as his support of women’s right to vote, but included bias against Black people and a romanticized view of the Confederate South as well. While president of Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson prevented Black students from attending that institution. He wrote a historical textbook that romanticized the Confederate South and described the Ku Klux Klan as knights of a noble cause. Wilson, as president of the United States, segregated the federal work force and he considered American slavery of Black people as a “gentle patrician affair.” Among many other such things, Woodrow Wilson rolled back many of the gains that Black Americans had made since Reconstruction.
Contrary to the “living document” theory, the framers of the U.S. Constitution embraced the Bible as the living word of God, Jesus Christ, and worked toward the freedom cause of all people. The result was the most stable and longstanding constitutional government ever created. It is the oldest written constitution functioning in the world today. Although the framers of the U.S. Constitution and the Founding Fathers of the American nation had their own faults, they didn’t try to tear down their own history. They created a nation and a culture that could look back and build upon that history by correcting the errors of the past. They were originalists in that this type of government had never been created before. Original thinking resulted in the creation of the America nation that was, and is, unique. Looking back in originalist interpretation of the U.S. Constitution is a sure way to understand our constitutional republic as one of law and order and of stability, and not one of a “living document” democracy based upon capricious whims of a majority.
We should be better educating our citizenry about this.
Martin McMahon lives in South Barre.
