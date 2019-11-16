Are there more cars on the road as predictions about the Earth’s end receive more and more publicity?
First thinking I noticed this, I thought I must be imagining. But now a couple of months later, I’m convinced I’ve never before seen so many automobiles during my daily walking-for-exercise routes along Montpelier’s upper Main, State, College, Elm and numerous other streets — almost always, incidentally, during non-rush hours. I also never remember noticing so many parking lots filled to or near capacity. Glancing lately to see how many passengers are in these cars, I’ve noticed only the driver almost 100% of the time.
Assuming (1) that I’m sane, not hallucinating, and (2) this is something more than coincidence, what could be causing it?
I first learned in the 1990s about a tendency whereby humans try to hasten fearful outcomes they anticipate. It’s as if we want to get them over with; in other words, our anxiety — conscious or unconscious — seems unendurable the longer we have to wait.
As the leader of, and performer in, a jazz, dance, blues, Broadway and pop band at the time, I noticed musicians who’d shared their anxiety about precarious financial times they were going through were the most likely to act in ways so rude, provocative and uncooperative that they seemed to be pleading with me to fire them. As opposed to the comparative uncertainty about getting musical gigs with me (in entertainment, that’s never guaranteed), their dismissal would resolve their tension. At least, that way they’d know what was what.
Obviously, this is an unconscious process. I don’t mean to be judgmental. On the other hand, Freud and countless psychotherapists since have claimed that bringing unconscious motivations to awareness may prevent self-defeating (and, in this case, mass suicidal) behavior.
I can imagine many, if not most, readers of this reminding themselves that Vermont’s public transportation system is in a rudimentary phase. But has anyone thought about organizing some car pooling? Might neighbors likely to drive the same route you take to work be interested? How about social media patrons who — who knows — might live near you?
A few statistics: 75% of air pollution in the U.S. is caused by cars (from the Environmental Protection Agency). The number of motorized vehicles registered in the U.S. in 2016 was 268.8 million (the Pew Research Center; considering our current economy that figure must have risen by now). And an excerpt from the “Well said” editorial in The Times Argus/Rutland Herald Oct. 26-28 edition points out that “... Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources ... reported that not only will our state fail to reach its emission-reduction goal for 2028 (50% less than 1990 levels) ... our emissions have instead been increasing.”
Consciously, unconsciously, can Vermonters not do better than this?
Ron Merkin lives in Montpelier.
