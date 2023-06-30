For the second time in three years, a subcommittee of the Vermont Climate Council has recommended that the state stop building wood-burning plants to generate electricity, stop any expansion of existing plants, and determine whether and how to phase them out. And for the second time, the Climate Council declined to act.

The decision to phase out — or phase down — biomass in Vermont isn’t easy. But it’s a decision we can’t keep punting on, either.

