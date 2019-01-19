Over the Christmas holidays, I am always presented with a similar question from my non-religious (and some atheist) friends, many of them highly educated. The question is basically: “John, how can you possibly believe in all that hocus pocus about the soul, the resurrection and everlasting life? Come on.”
The first part of my answer is, only half jokingly: “You come on, why so mean? You know, that phrase ‘hocus pocus’ is a colloquial Anglican insult from the 1600s that makes fun of the most important words in the Roman Mass, ‘Hoc est corpus meum’ (this is my body). But despite your making fun of me, I’ll answer you anyway and maybe give you some new information.”
And speaking of information, that happens to be the central point in my answer. Going all the way back to Plato (400 BCE) and then picked up by Augustine (400 CE) and Aquinas (1250 CE), the soul has been understood to be that immaterial and immortal thing that informs (literally “gives form to”) the body and the mind. This idea of the soul predates Christianity by a long shot. So you don’t necessarily need to be Christian to accept the the idea of the human soul.
There has to be something that “gives form to” matter because, obviously, the same matter can have many different forms. In the example of the human body, the majority of it is actually water; and 99 percent of the matter of the human body is made up of just six very common elements: oxygen, carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, calcium and phosphorus. As of the late-20th century, with the discovery of DNA and the beginning of our understanding of the language system DNA contains, we now know that it is information that literally (not figuratively) gives rise and form to our bodies and brains. The scientist who oversaw the successful decoding of the human genome, Francis S. Collins, wrote an entire book on this subject titled “The Language of God” (Free Press, 2006), which became a national best seller.
Like it or not, we now know from our most cutting-edge science that, as the internationally renown physicist John Wheeler put it: “It comes from bit.” Wheeler, who died in 2008, was the Albert Einstein Professor of Science Emeritus at Princeton and is widely held to be the most important physicist since Einstein. In his later career, Wheeler become totally convinced that the true subject of physics is information, and that information is the primary building block of the universe: everything that is an “it” comes from a “bit” (trillions and trillions of bits) of information.
Therefore, it should come as no surprise at all to us that life itself is defined, first and last, by the information encoded into the genes inside every cell of every life form. Very simply, it is not the matter and chemicals inside us that give us life; it is the information inside us that gives us life. And here is the most interesting part: information is neither matter nor energy. (My Kindle e-reader has many dozens of books in it, but it weighs the same as it did when I bought it.)
Information is immaterial, and it regularly survives the breakdown of any particular physical storage device. The information stored in my Kindle reader is also automatically and constantly stored “in the cloud;” and when I break my Kindle (as I have done twice), all its information is nevertheless easily retrieved and put into my next one — in a few seconds. Information is usually stored in a way that interacts with matter (the hard drive, the memory stick, etc.), but — as is shown to us every day — information can be sent nearby or across vast distances in the form of electromagnetic waves, which are not material. That’s why our cell phones and computers work and talk to each other.
You can easily see where I’m going with this. It is the immaterial information inside me that makes up my “soul.” This soul is not only the information of my genetic makeup that’s stored in my DNA, but just as importantly, the information that’s stored in the complicated organ we call the brain, and the information that comprises my mind. Who among us can deny that information is real? Clearly, it is as real as real gets. The question, then, is: if information is immaterial but real — and we all know it is — why is not the soul real?
For the life of me (pun intended), I cannot understand how anyone living in our Information Age cannot reach the conclusion that not only is it the case that we might have a soul, but rather it is the case that we must have a soul — there is no way around it. It is built into the information systems that make us exist and make us human.
There is another fascinating point: We now know from computer science that it takes no energy to store information; it only takes energy to un-store, to “destroy” information. Conclusion: information is very tough stuff. It is literally likely to be the toughest stuff in the universe. An easy example that we encounter regularly: genetic information can be retrieved from the graves of people who are thousands and thousands of years old. And that is not even information that was transferred into another, more durable, storage system — that is information that was just “left to rot.” Dust to dust, ashes to ashes, but information remains.
Another fascinating point: We can now send the entire information stored in all the print books of the Library of Congress from Washington to Los Angeles while we are getting one night’s sleep. I, for one, am quite sure that that number of bits of information would be enough to encode all that is me — both my body and my memories. So, why, I have to ask my non-religious friends, is it so impossible for all my information (my soul) to be encoded, sent, stored and retrieved? Why is that idea so hard to understand or accept? It is already being done on a smaller scale right before our eyes every day across the world through the internet — by using merely our still primitive technology.
I say “primitive” because even Bill Gates himself has famously stated that the information-processing ability in just one tiny cell of our bodies puts to shame the ability of all of our current computers.
As the Bard said it, “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” The inside information on the existence of the soul and the afterlife is: Today. we have more reason to believe in their existence than ever before.
There’s no hocus pocus about it at all.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
