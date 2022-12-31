Of the 2.27 billion acres that make up the United States, 640 million, or about 28%, are “public lands” or federally owned. The majority of these public lands, 606.5 million acres, are managed by four federal agencies: the Bureau of Land Management, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service (in the Department of the Interior), and the Forest Service (in the Department of Agriculture). There are public lands in all the 50 states.
In Vermont, we’re not generally exposed to controversy regarding the federally managed, public land program. Our state benefits from this system, which manages the Green Mountain National Forest, the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge and the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. A comparatively small parcel of Vermont, around 800,000 acres, or 7.65% of the land, is federally owned.
There is no gas or oil development or mining on Vermont’s federally managed, public lands. While there have been some concerns with management of state land, including the recent Camel’s Hump controversy regarding logging, Vermonters seem to be content with the way the federal system works in our state.
However, in the West where 46% of the land is federally owned, the situation is the opposite. In states such as Utah, where 63.1% of the land is owned by the federal government, this issue is controversial because of what the federal government decides to do with the land. There are vested interests in mining, gas and oil drilling, Indigenous American rights, land preservation, cattle grazing, solar energy, off-road vehicle sports, tourism and looting native artifacts, to name a few. The debate often gets contentious, usually involves big money interests and is always political.
For some Southwesterners, the biggest concern is the mining and petroleum industries and their effect on the environment. Vermonters are used to the granite and marble industries that have been present since the late 1800s and the late 1700s, respectively (and have not been without problems), but our state has little experience with other, large-scale mining or drilling operations. The Southwest hosts domestic and foreign companies that pull oil, uranium, copper, coal, gold and lithium out of the ground and often cause considerable damage to the environment where Native Americans live and to the ancient places and infrastructure their ancestors inhabited. Much of this extractive activity occurs on public lands leased by the federal government to these companies. A 2013 study found Canada is headquarters to 75% of the world’s mining companies because of its lax laws, and some of these companies operate in the U.S. A 2018 report from The Center for American Progress noted 83% of businesses involved in U.S. uranium mining and exploring were owned by foreign entities. Countries represented by companies in the mining industry in the U.S. Southwest include Canada, South Africa, Australia and India.
Some of the damage from mining and fracking occurs on lands sacred to Native Americans and hold unique archaeological and cultural value. Chaco Cultural National Historic Park in New Mexico is such an area, where ancestral Pueblo peoples lived in multi-storied dwellings and had complex cultures they depicted in stunning paintings of humans, birds and animals on pottery and petroglyphs. This particular 8,000-acre site is so original that it was named an UNESCO World Heritage Center in 1987. But the significance of the park doesn’t end with its boundaries: Archaeologists have found additional structures beyond its official borders, an area also home to the Indigenous American descendants of the Chaco culture.
In spite of this, 91% of the area outside the park has already been leased to oil and gas companies, with thousands of rigs that cause light pollution and waste that has produced a 2,500-square-mile methane cloud. More recently, after years of Native American protest, the Biden administration has taken steps to end new federal oil and gas leases in an area 10 square miles around the periphery of the Chaco Park. Unfortunately, the 40,000 existing oil and gas wells will not be impacted by the Biden administration’s move, so there is already a potential for environmental degradation. Forbes Magazine (Sept. 2021) notes earthquakes are a concern when the drilling and fracking industry pumps wastewater into disposal wells, and ironically recommends “a simple way to prevent this is to monitor earthquakes and stop the injections if they become problematic.” The industry already doesn’t see their wastewater as an issue or how the use of high volumes of water from local aquifers can stress water availability to people living in the area.
On other federally owned lands in the U.S. Southwest, companies continue to seek leases for mining. The Resolution Copper Mine and Exchange Project is controlled by the Australian multinational company, Rio Tinto Group, and involves creating a large-scale copper mine under an area of sacred land called Oak Flat in Arizona’s Tonto National Forest. Native American groups have been protesting this lease as another invasion of sacred, Indigenous ground — the San Carlos Apache believe their creator came from Oak Flat — and also fear the potential for dangerous pollution that occurs with copper mining. The deal was struck in 2015, when the late Sen. John McCain maneuvered a land swap of 2,422 acres in Tonto National Forest for more than 5,000 acres of private land, and control of Oak Flat was given to the Rio Tinto Group.
Our newest national monument, Bears Ears in Utah, is also a current source of political controversy. Bears Ears National Monument is 1.9 million acres with at least 100,000 sites of archaeological interest and ancestral links to 13 Indigenous American tribes. Unfortunately, this sacred area, like countless others in the Southwest, has been vandalized and looted by people in search of ancient Indigenous American artifacts. One of the hopes of those supporting the creation of Bears Ears as a national monument is it will have more protection against thieves who desecrate graves and cut petroglyphs from rock walls. This area has been the focus of the last three presidents, starting with Barack Obama, who declared it a national monument, followed by Donald Trump who rescinded a large portion of the land from the program, and most recently culminating in the reinstatement of that territory by Joe Biden. The governor of Utah disagrees with the designation and the idea of removing these lands from the lease program and has brought suit against the Biden administration.
Why should Vermonters care about any of this? Because federally owned lands — public lands — are owned by all of us. The vast public lands in the western United States belong to all U.S. citizens and we have a say in what happens to them. We have a responsibility to support Indigenous peoples in their quest to preserve their sacred areas, with ancient, awe-inspiring architecture and petroglyphs, and beautiful mountainous landscapes. In addition, we need to remember that sacred lands include scrubby desert areas that may seem better fit for an oil rig, but hold thousands of years of ancestry and culture to a Native American. These public lands can also host hikers, campers and archaeology enthusiasts who value the land and its traditions by visiting with respect and reverence and leaving the area as they found it. Public lands in this country belong to us all, and it’s our responsibility to take a part in how they are managed.
Susan Nevins lives in Roxbury and is a part-time student at UVM majoring in anthropology/archaeology and heritage management.
