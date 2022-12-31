Of the 2.27 billion acres that make up the United States, 640 million, or about 28%, are “public lands” or federally owned. The majority of these public lands, 606.5 million acres, are managed by four federal agencies: the Bureau of Land Management, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service (in the Department of the Interior), and the Forest Service (in the Department of Agriculture). There are public lands in all the 50 states.

In Vermont, we’re not generally exposed to controversy regarding the federally managed, public land program. Our state benefits from this system, which manages the Green Mountain National Forest, the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge and the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. A comparatively small parcel of Vermont, around 800,000 acres, or 7.65% of the land, is federally owned.

