ODum
Buy Now

Montpelier City Clerk John Odum feeds absentee ballots into a tabulating machine Tuesday at City Hall in November 2022.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff File Photo

As an election administrator and someone who tracks elections in the United States, I’ve already started hearing mutterings of distrust in the 2024 presidential elections well before a single vote has even been cast. Conspiracy theories have always been around, but now that they’ve become so mainstreamed, it’s time to take them head on. So it’s worth asking the question: Are our elections secure?

The answer is that it depends on whether we’re doing everything we should be doing to secure them.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0