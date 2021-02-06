For only the second time in our history, we have a Catholic president. So it’s a good time to address some misconceptions and talk about what has been called the church’s “best kept secret:” Catholic Social Teaching. To understand the sort of president Joe Biden is likely to be, one has to understand a bit about this body of philosophy known as Catholic Social Teaching.
A lot has happened and changed since our first Catholic president, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963. The biggest thing to happen for the Catholic Church, since the Reformation in the 1500s, took place from 1962 to 1965. This was the Second Vatican Council, known also as simply Vatican II, which was a meeting held in Rome at St. Peter’s of over 2,500 individuals from the Catholic Church and other denominations. The stated purpose was “to address the Church and the modern world.” And it did. It created the modern Catholic Church.
Ironically, most non-Catholics, and even many Catholics themselves, think of the Catholic Church (at least subconsciously) in terms of what it was before Vatican II, and they don’t really have an understanding of the here-and-now of today’s church teachings. Complicating matters further, there are still many Catholics who are highly conservative, but they are out of step with the direction the church has taken since the 1960s. The current Pope Francis is highly popular around the world not because he represents conservative Catholicism, but rather because of his progressive leanings and openness to diversity.
Perhaps the most under-appreciated aspect of Catholic Social Teaching is the church’s mandate that we always think of ourselves as living “in communio” — in a community, with each other in the church, with others in other denominations, with others around the world, and most importantly, with God. This means that to be always working for “the common good” is a very, very serious mandate for Catholics. It is clear Biden takes this to heart in a big way, in a sincere way and in a way that informs his actions.
One common misconception that comes up constantly has to be especially addressed: It is simply false that a Catholic “can never vote for a politician who supports access to abortion.” Not only is it false, but it is something that has been addressed in detail years ago by Pope Benedict XVI when he was a cardinal and was in charge of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. In regard to this exact question, he explained something he termed “proportionate reasons.”
The thumbnail version of the teaching is: while it is wrong for a Catholic to vote for a politician solely or primarily on account of their pro-choice position, it is not wrong to vote for that politician when one’s vote is made on account of the politician’s positions on many other pressing issues. It is the aggregate of all of their positions that must be considered; this is called taking into account “proportionate reasons.” Many might be surprised to learn this. The true position of today’s serious Catholic intellectuals is more complicated and more attuned to the complexities of modern life than many people realize.
Catholic Social Teaching covers a huge array of issues highly relevant to a presidency. Here are some of them: 1) Christianity’s relations with other world religions; 2) the plight of the poor, known as the “preferential option for the poor and vulnerable;” 3) the universal dignity of the human person; 4) the necessary and constant pursuit of the common good; 5) the dignity of work and the rights of workers; 6) recognition of “Solidarity,” that we are one human family and so must always pursue peace and justice; 7) the idea of “Distributionism” (also known as the “morality of the economy”), that the distribution of wealth should be carefully monitored and not too much should be allowed to collect and remain within the top 10%; 8) care for God’s creation which, of course, refers to protection of the environment; 9) recognition of the primacy of the family, the community and the responsibility to participate in society and in the decision making systems of our governments at the local, national and global levels; 10) recognition of the threat of materialism, whereby the development of material wealth and possessions overpowers the development of the human spirit and the whole person.
In 2004. the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace published the “Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church.” The purpose is stated in the beginning of the work as: “The Church seeks to publish its doctrine on social issues to help all Christians work towards the common good.” This is a transparent document that has been translated into many languages and is available the world over.
We can rest assured that Joe Biden is well aware of Catholic Social Teaching. He is a practicing and well-informed Catholic Christian. He may be too liberal for some people and too conservative for other people, but here is the most important thing: All people can understand where he is coming from. One can go online and search “Catholic Social Teaching” and one can readily obtain a good idea of the foundations of Biden’s attitudes toward society and government and faith. Biden’s Executive Orders during his first week in office reflect these foundations.
Yet we can be assured that Biden’s understanding of the proper relation between church and state is one of dialog, not one whereby church dominates over state, or state dominates over church, or somehow church and state merge into some sort of theocratic system. The Vatican has been around for almost 2,000 years, and it has learned a thing or two about politics and diplomacy along the way. It has made mistakes and some of them very big, that is true, but it has also (one can argue) learned from those mistakes. One of the things it learned is that the Catholic Church does not want to run the world; the Catholic Church wants to talk with the world and help the world.
We just finished having a president who didn’t practice a religion. How did you like it? I don’t think it went so well. It’s not that I’ve been aching to have a Catholic president, that’s not it. It’s just that I prefer a president who has a religion — and not only has a religion, but has a religion that knows what its morality and teachings are and is willing to lay them out in a publicly available, detailed document for all to see.
The fact is: We have a Catholic president. Another fact is: That’s not a bad thing. The bad thing was having a president who had absolutely no spiritual and religious foundation — someone who operated from a foundation of unbridled pragmatism, egotism and capitalism, blended with an insincere and manipulative Christian evangelism.
And that deadly mix almost killed us all.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.