A fellow Vermonter, who happens to be a graduate of Yale Divinity School, was kind enough (or maybe mean enough) to ask me if I would “consider a Christian response to artificial intelligence.” Well, I’m just dumb enough to try. The impact of AI on humanity, now and in the future, is something very much in the news these days. This is a tough assignment with some rough going, but here goes.
Firstly, let me suggest there would be no AI without the Judeo-Christian religions. No, I am not insane. This statement holds because the opening sentence of the Gospel of John provided the bedrock of Western intellectual/scientific advancement: “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and God was the Word.” In the original text, the term “Word” is the Greek word “Logos,” which meant word, speech, language, principle of order, reason, logic.
The late Jewish-Greek theology of Philo of Alexandria (20 BCE–50 CE) and Christianity were the first Western religions to base its foundation on a supreme God that was not only the creator God but also the ultimate and ongoing source of all the order found in the universe. Christianity has always taught that the universe is logical, has a direction and a purpose, and through our powers of logic (and speech/language), we are able to understand more and more about it. This conviction became the foundation of modern science. Newton, for example, was a deeply religious man. Very simply: If you don’t think the universe is built on profound, deep-seated order, you are not going to look for it, and not going to find it.
The most basic meaning of this word “intelligence” is right there in its etymology: from the Latin verb “intelligere,” meaning to perceive and to understand. Built into the word is the idea of a human viewing the world (perceiving it) and understanding it. We have learned in the 20th century, through quantum mechanics, our perceptions of the world participate in bringing what we call the real world into existence. That is complicated and counterintuitive, but it is true and has been a major development in 20th-century physics.
The information we humans perceive and record about the universe we use to alter the world around us. The word “information” literally means “that which gives form to/into” something. We are, of course, living in the “Information Age,” a very exciting time. There is literally almost infinitely more information expressed, shared and stored on planet Earth now than there was in 1900. As the French Jesuit priest and theologian Pierre Teilhard de Chardin (1881–1955) put it: First the surface of the Earth became a biosphere, teaming with life, then the surface of the Earth became a “noosphere,” teaming with mind (”noos” in Greek) and higher consciousness. By the way, a mind exists in connection with a person or persons.
Artificial intelligence is a new and exciting part of this noosphere, and it will grow and grow. I don’t think it can be stopped in its tracks. AI is, after all, a useful tool. But the fact is, it has no ethics. Don’t take my word for it, take it straight from the horse’s mouth, the contemporary Megatron Transformer AI system (accessible online). Megatron was asked recently if AI could ever be ethical, it replied: “AI will never be ethical. It is a tool, and like any tool, it is used for good and bad. There is no such thing as good AI, only good and bad humans. AIs are not smart enough to make AI ethical or moral.” (See “Will AI ever be ethical? Not according to itself,” in World Economic Forum, Dec. 15, 2021).
AI is like a fantastically well-informed, efficient, fast secretary who happens to have no moral compass whatsoever. Such a secretary would be tricky to work with, to say the least. As smart as Megatron is, it must admit it “is not smart enough to make AI ethical.” Even Megatron has to take us right back to the beginning: good and bad humans.
Data and raw information can be obtained and mined down into almost infinite levels and then organized and stored. But to make it meaningful and of use to humans, it takes humans to be very involved in processing that data and information — even if this involvement is at a step or two removed, on the back end or the front end.
For example, due to fantastic advances in understanding genetics, molecular biology and the genetic language in DNA, we now have the ability to detect a huge number of genetic characteristics very soon after conception. Should we be automatically manipulating the genetic information of every person to make everybody “perfect” and “strongest?” AI, like the old Nazis in Germany, would always say “yes,” because it will make the species more “superior.” Where do we go, where will we go, for guidance on these sorts of issues?
Surely, this is where a great many turn to guidance from their respective religions and understandings of God. A religion that centers around a just, but merciful and loving, God is not a misguided or absurd place to turn. There is an ethics built upon that religious foundation, one which accords special respect for the human person. The noosphere of mind (and information) that surrounds us is now at our fingertips — the internet is a primitive form of AI. One must obtain guidance from the internet and AI with great care, but there is plenty of good guidance there to be found — however, with this all-important caveat: It takes a discerning, careful, human being to find it and vet it.
Is AI a threat to Christianity and to humanity? Only when it is used as a tool to do bad things. Or, when it encourages far too many to become far too lazy. (You can say the same thing about capitalism, by the way.) One of the gifts we have been given is free will. And I don’t think AI can ever truly have that. It can imitate that on the surface, perhaps, but AI cannot have real volition or feel the pleasure and the pain of right and wrong decisions. It is exactly because of this trait that AI needs constant policing by human persons.
A question is on the horizon: Does AI have legal personhood or should it have? This is a trick question, because we live in a country where corporations have, in fact, been given legal personhood. Most recently, in 2010, in the case of Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, the Supreme Court said, “corporations should be considered as people …” Surely one of the worst Supreme Court decisions ever handed down in our country’s history, but it is the law of the land — at least for now. The trouble is, this leaves the door open for AIs “to be considered as people” in the future in the U.S.
I agree with Megatron that humans are smarter than AI, but I’m not at all sure the Supreme Court is smarter than AI. I foresee in the not-too-distant future a powerful AI software system, owned by a corporation, successfully claiming ‘corporate personhood’ under U.S. law — and that will be a very dark day for humanity. This absolutely must be avoided.
I’ve said it before, and I’m saying it again: This is what the church is for, to stand up to the state and argue with the state. Not only separation of church and state, but constant disputation between church and state.
I would much rather have personhood defined by monotheistic religion than by corporate lawyers bent on obtaining more and more human rights for non-human entities — entities that are the (un)natural-born predators of humans. Corporations and AIs have no souls and no morality. Therefore, they should never have personhood of any sort in any way. Amen.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.