Last week, President Trump, with the aid of his senior adviser/son-in-law Jared Kushner, put forth a peace plan to settle the long-standing differences between the state of Israel and the Palestinians. There was only one surprise: it does actually call for a two-state solution, of sorts. Just about everything else is the same old, same old. The Palestinian people and leadership are not at all pleased with it and, as should be noted, they were not consulted at all during the drafting, which was done solely by Trump’s team and Israel.
Of course, the main import of the proposal has to do with the fate of what are termed, under international law, “the Occupied Territories of Samaria and Judea” (an area known informally as The West Bank), occupied by military force by Israel since the Arab-Israeli War of 1967.
In accordance with International Law, of the Hague Convention of 1907 and of the Geneva Convention of 1958, military occupation must: 1) be a temporary situation (a half century is not temporary); 2) the occupier does not acquire sovereignty over the occupied territory; 3) confiscation of private property and land by the occupying power is prohibited, among several other rules. Israel has been in de facto violation of these rules (and more) since 1968, and for this reason, the U.N. and most nations of the world consider it to be an illegal occupation.
For the above reasons, the building of exclusively Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories has, from the very beginning of the program, been in violation of well-established international law. The most glaring problem with the Trump Peace Plan is some 132 Israeli settlements are to remain in place (another 121 are unofficial “outposts”). Over 400,000 Jewish Israelis have been allowed by Israel to take up residence in these settlements, settlements which have always been technically illegal.
In the Trump plan, these illegal Jewish settlements become under Israeli law and will soon be formally annexed to be under Israeli sovereignty permanently. These settlements are located generally on the best arable land in the West Bank, which means the land to be granted to the Palestinians is the less arable land. There is to be a Palestinian State, but it will be a “state” filled with over 130 towns that are under Israeli sovereignty and law; towns that will be linked by a road system, also under Israeli law, cutting up the Palestinian “state” like a jigsaw puzzle. The roads will likely be protected by high barrier walls.
All this needs to be put in historic perspective: Prior to 1967, there were almost zero Israeli Jewish people living in these occupied areas. The entire population there was Muslim Palestinians, Christians and a small number of Samaritans.
The Samaritans and Samaria present a special issue and a telling one. Samaria was, in ancient times, “The Kingdom of Israel” while Judea was “The Kingdom of Judah.” They split from each other way back around 930 BCE. The Judeans (from which are derived the words Judaism, Jew and Jewish) and the Samaritans broke off friendly relations a long, long time ago — and this is referenced many times in Hebrew Scripture and in the New Testament. “Jewish Law” never ruled in Samaria; the Samaritans always had their own Torah, and it is different from the Judean/Jerusalem Torah in key places. The Judean people (i.e., “the Jews”) did not live in or rule over Samaria, period. That is historical fact.
It was a stroke of political genius in 1948 with the creation of “The Jewish State” (as per the title of Theodore Herzl’s famous book of 1897) to name such a state “Israel” — because the Jewish people never lived in the Kingdom of Israel. The Samaritans lived in the Kingdom of Israel, and about 700 of them live there to this day. They have never considered themselves “Jewish” and they have never, for 3,000 years, recognized the temple in Jerusalem as the temple God commanded to be built. Their temple is on Mount Gerizim, near Nablus in Samaria, in the northern West Bank.
Everyone who wants to understand the Israeli/Palestinian problem should read the founding document of the modern State of Israel, “The Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel,” written in 1948 — it is readily available online at the Jewish Virtual Library website. There are several troublesome issues in this founding document, among them:
The declaration begins with the words “Eretz-Israel,” which means “Land of Israel.” While this Hebrew phrase occurs in Hebrew Scripture (in Genesis and Exodus and elsewhere), the boundaries are defined with considerable contradiction. And, of course, is Hebrew Scripture even a valid means for establishing legal title? The declaration also makes recourse to the British Balfour Declaration of 1917, but does not mention that this declaration specifically stated “nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine.” The Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel also famously states that The Jewish People were “forcibly exiled from their land,” but it does not say when or how. This is a cornerstone because it is upon this statement that the Jewish “right of return” is established.
However, the fact is that already by the beginning of the 1st century about three quarters of the Jewish people in the Roman Empire had previously migrated away from Judea to other places around the Mediterranean — and they had moved voluntarily for a better life. Yes, in the year 70 CE, the (pagan) Roman army destroyed the city of Jerusalem, but the Romans did not exile the Jews out of Judea as a whole. No reference to such an exile is made by the famous 1st-century Jewish historian, Josephus, in his detailed and lengthy books on the history of the Jews and the Jewish Wars. Reputable historians of today (both Jewish and non-Jewish) agree the Romans did not exile the Jews out of Palestine.
There was the Arab Muslim “conquest” of Jerusalem (with very little bloodshed) in the 600s, but the Muslims never exiled the Jewish people from Judea. In fact, they allowed Jews and Christians freedom of worship and even encouraged Jews to return to Jerusalem. When did the “exile of the Judeans by force” actually happen? Well, it didn’t. In reality, thousands of Judean Jews stayed put and converted to Christianity and later to Islam. All the earliest Christians were Jews — everybody knows this. Demographically, for centuries and centuries, all the way into the 1920s, over 90% of the population of Palestine was Muslim and Christian — this is a widely known statistic. (Regarding the above, see the work of Jewish historians Schlomo Sand and Yisrael Yuval, et al.)
The declaration goes on to state the State of Israel “will ensure the complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture ...” It hardly needs saying that this sentence has been honored in the breech more than in action.
I am 110% in agreement that, after the Nazi murder of 6 million Jews in Europe, a safe haven had to be created for the Jewish people. But I am also 110% in agreement that, during the 1948 Palestinian War and the founding of the state of Israel, over 750,000 Palestinians (Muslims and Christians) were exiled and/or forced to flee from their homes in what became the new State of Israel.
Those 750,000 Palestinian refugees have, of course, had families. There are now over 6 million registered Palestinian refugees in the world, half of them living in the Occupied Territories and Israel. They deserve a peace plan better than this one. There will be continuing negotiations. Let us hope it may result in a better plan — a plan that is fair to all the children of Abraham.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
