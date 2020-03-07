According to a recent poll, the most important single issue for voters in America going into the 2020 elections is health care reform, as reported in The Hill of Dec. 12, 2019, online. This should not come as a surprise. As anyone living here who has their eyes open knows, and as anyone who has lived in any other first-world country knows, health-care delivery in America is an outrageously expensive, overpriced, under-performing disaster from top to bottom.
Thank goodness, this is now the most important social issue on the table for our upcoming election.
Bernie Sanders, as we all know, has proposed “Medicare for All,” which would result in a single-payer national health-care system very much like the systems in every other first-world country and many developing countries. Since most of the world uses a system like that, how can it be called “radical” here? Bernie’s detractors call it radical. It is not; it is, in fact, totally normal.
How and why did it become normal? Well, it has a long history — one that is worthy of remembering and one that is very relevant to this election, and very relevant to a winning strategy for the Democrats. Even a most cursory look at the history of the hospital will reveal the hospital was an invention of Christianity. That is not a myth and not propaganda. The Romans had places to care for slaves, soldiers and gladiators, but those existed to take care of one’s investments, taking care of possessions and assets so they could go on performing their functions for their owners and generals.
It was just after the official religion of the Roman Empire became Christianity that St. Benedict of Nursia (480-543 CE) founded the first monastery in Europe (Monte Cassino, near Rome) and among his rules was a mandate to care for the sick, the first hospital. The next was founded in 580 by the Bishop of Masona in the city of Merida, Spain, and it administered to all as per its mandate to provide care “to slave or free, Christian or Jew.” In 651, the Hotel Dieu (Hotel of God) opened in Paris, founded by St. Landry, and it is still functioning today. During the 900s, the European monasteries became the main providers of hospital care. Clearly, all of the original hospitals were connected with the church and the motivating foundation for them was the teaching of Jesus regarding the care for the less fortunate and the sick. For many, many centuries, almost all hospitals were nonprofit and affiliated with a religious, nonprofit organization as sponsor.
It is only in the 20th century, particularly the last quarter of the 20th century, the delivery of medicine and medication became turned into ways to generate profits for corporation shareholders. It was only then that for-profit hospitals, health insurance companies and “big pharma” entered the health-care landscape.
Furthermore, those new health-care corporations were allowed a totally free hand only in the United States, as per a (misguided) laissez-faire attitude on the part of state and federal governments. That right there was the “radical” change in health care. The really “radical” thing was the idea of letting health-care delivery become a profit center. Not all ideas are good ones. That one was really, really bad.
The result is American health insurance companies, as of a few years ago, recorded record yearly profits of over $20 billion (CNBC Aug. 5, 2017). Let’s be clear about something: Those $20 billion were paid to health insurance companies by America’s citizens and businesses — above and beyond the actual cost of their health care.
One of the leading medical journals in our country is The Lancet. On Feb. 15 of this year, The Lancet published an article summarizing a study out of Yale that shows Medicare for All would cut over-all health-care expenditures in the U.S. by $450 billion annually (in 2017 dollars). That is only one study. Over 20 other studies also show long-term savings to the country and its citizens would be in the trillions of dollars (see The Hill, Feb. 24).
I hear someone saying “But our U.S. system keeps the costs from climbing through competition, and we have the best health care in the world.” That is absolutely untrue. Medicare for All would slow down cost increases twice as effectively as private insurance companies do, based on the last five years’ data. And study after study has shown for many years now that America’s health-care system performs far below many other countries around the world. (See, for example, Kaiser Family Foundation article, “The Facts on Medicare Spending and Financing,” Aug. 20, 2019, online.)
For the Democrats in 2020, there is an opening in this big enough to drive the proverbial Mack truck through. Not only does Medicare for All save money. It will also deliver better health care. It will deliver it for all, the fortunate and the unfortunate. And — this is the clincher politically — it is the “Christian thing to do.” That last point may not matter to the much-maligned liberal intelligentsia, but you can be assured it matters to American Christian voters, and there are a lot of them — 75% of the country, to be exact.
The Catholic Church and the popes have long considered health care a human right, an “inalienable right” according to both Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis. In 2017, America’s National Association of Evangelicals blasted the GOP attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Their statement included the sentence, “Above all, any policy and funding changes should be evaluated by how they treat the most vulnerable among us” (cited in “National Association of Evangelicals blasts GOP effort to repeal Obamacare,” ThinkProgress, Sept. 25, 2017).
Financially, our current system is completely unsustainable. The median family income in the U.S. in 2018 was about $60,000; the average family of four insured by the most common employer-sponsored health plan spent about $30,000 on their insurance, co-pays, payroll health-care taxes, drugs and deductibles (Beckers Hospital Review, June 4, 2018). That doesn’t work.
Morally, our current system is completely unsustainable. Trump and the GOP have pulled the Trojan horse right into the middle of the 2020 campaign. Their refusal to support major health-care reform, such as the Medicare for All proposal, will be their downfall. Medicare for All, or something very close to it, is now an issue that can very likely bring together Christian voters of all stripes, along with millions of non-religious voters, as well.
So, DNC, are you listening? Go after the Christian vote, Protestant and Catholic, by following the lead of the first Jewish candidate for president. Yes, there’s an irony in that, but an epic and heroic irony. If you don’t give Bernie the nomination, at least make Medicare for All an important plank in the platform. Either way, you will honor Bernie’s well-deserved legacy.
It’s the right thing to do.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
