There is a new book coming out this month by a scholar I respect, Robert Jones, titled “The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future” (Simon & Schuster). Since the book is just released, I have only been able to read it quickly and read a lengthy review in Religion News Service (Aug. 20). Nonetheless, from this material, it looks as if the old Black Legend is returning. This is unfortunate, because it continues to drive a wedge between Hispanic and Anglo culture.
The Black Legend in the English-speaking world began as a propaganda effort in Elizabethan England, but it has continued for centuries even down to today. It portrays the Hispanic expansion in the worst possible manner in order to prove that the Spanish and their religion (Catholicism) were evil and were doing nothing but terrible things in the world. The purpose of this propaganda was to improve the standing of British empire building. Especially in the English-speaking world, it worked, like a charm. It is part of the rationale that leads so many Americans to distrust Latinos even to this day.
The thesis in Dr. Jones’ book is America’s “original sin” was set in motion not by the British/Dutch slave trade, but rather by an edict issued by Pope Alexander VI in 1493, titled “Inter caetera.” I think this is a stretch, and a Black Legend stretch. In that edict, the pope established a dividing line, north to south, between Spain and Portugal in their colonization of the New World. The purpose was to avoid Spain and Portugal going to war over these newfound lands. Yes, the edict recognized European powers wanted to obtain lands for their expansion. The pope had to recognize this because men will do what men will do. The pope had no way to stop the expansionist enterprise. He had no ocean fleets.
There was another papal edict in the same period that was even more important: the edict “Sublimis Deus,” put forth by Pope Paul III in 1537. That edict stated in no uncertain terms that the enslavement or killing of the Indigenous peoples of the Americas was forbidden. It further stated the Indigenous people were fully rational human beings who had rights to freedom and private property — not exactly white supremacy positions, to say the least.
Moreover, this edict was in line with the teachings of the famed University of Salamanca (Spain) and especially the teachings of Professor/Father Francisco de Vitoria (1483-1546), who taught that Spain’s policies in the Americas were unjust and that the Amerindians had human rights. Vitoria is widely considered by historians to be the father of international law and human rights.
This edict was also in line with the opinions and writings of Bartolome de las Casas (1484-1566), Archbishop of Chiapas (Mexico) and “Protector of the Indians,” a position established by the government in Spain. Even today, Las Casas is famous in Mexico. Las Casas published numerous books about the mistreatment of the Amerindians and defended Indigenous people in the famous debate at Valladolid in Spain (1550-51). Many towns and cities in Mexico have streets named after Las Casas. His life’s work helped to save the lives of tens of thousands of Indigenous people.
However, very little if any of the above was widely known in the English- or Dutch-speaking world at the time of European settlement in the Americas. Moreover, the English and Dutch colonization efforts in North America were run entirely by Protestants for Protestant rulers. They had zero interest in what a pope or a priest might say. The fact is that Protestantism at that time had no one speaking on behalf of the Indians. Protestantism only had religious leaders speaking against the “heathen savages.” You will look in vain for a Protestant Las Casas — you won’t find one.
Not only is all of the above important, but there is another related fact: Intermarriage between Europeans and the Amerindians of Mexico was common and legal from day one of the Spanish arrival there. In contrast to this, when I was a boy, it was still illegal to marry an Indian in several states in the U.S. — a federal law finally shut that down in 1967.
The point in all this is definitely not to say Catholic Latin America and the Catholic Church were perfect in their treatment of Amerindians. They weren’t. But it is to say the Spanish in the New World — because of friars and priests who came over and the positions taken by popes back in Europe — were considerably more humane in their interactions with the native peoples. The church especially defended the Amerindians and their human rights.
The clearest proof of their success is evident the minute you step off a plane in Mexico: Almost everyone you see is “Mestizo,” that is, of mixed Amerindian and European blood — and they are proud of it. The Indians were not exterminated in “New Spain” and they were never forced to live on reservations. To this day, they have autonomous villages — some of them are hundreds of years old. I have visited a few, sat down and had coffee and conversation. They are free to leave these villages and many do; they are free to come and go; some return in their retirement.
It is not accurate to say the Catholic Church was responsible for the idea of “white supremacy” on account of one papal edict in the 1500s. There were other papal edicts and actions in the 1500s that established quite the opposite approach. And by the way (news flash), most Catholic Christians in the world are not white. If the popes were so concerned with protecting and projecting white supremacy, why has the church always permitted and encouraged interracial marriages, for hundreds of years?
No, I’m sorry: The concept of white supremacy is not a byproduct of some papal edict, but rather, it is a product of northern European philosophy. The facts are right there to see. The major originators of this philosophy were Robert Boyle, Richard Bradley, Lord Kames, Carl Linnaeus, John Hunter, Christoph Meiners — they were all northern European Protestants. Perhaps the most horrible practitioner of white supremacy was Darwin’s cousin, Francis Galton, who promoted his pseudo-scientific inventions of eugenics and social Darwinism, which purported to prove via evolutionary science that the Aryan white race was the superior race. Eugenics (also known as “racial hygiene”) went on to be hugely popular in the U.S. well into the 20th century — and, of course, in Nazi Germany.
God knows, the Catholic Church and Catholics (this writer included) have a lot to answer for — very, very far from perfect. But inventing or promoting white supremacy? That shoe doesn’t fit.
The Black Legend was bogus when it was first promoted. There is no reason to pick it up again. We just have to face the fact that white supremacy was a northern European invention and an American convention. The popes had nothing to do with it. A legend is just that, a legend. It is not the truth.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.