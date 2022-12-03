About a week ago, I heard a program on Vermont Public having to do with issues for boys’ development and lack of male role models in our society today. This reminded me of a number of books I am familiar with that have recently come out having to do with “the boy crisis.”
One of the best of these books is “The Boy Crisis” by Dr. Warren Farrell, which came out in 2018. There are several others readily available. They all cite some of the same markers: Boys are now doing worse in school than girls, fewer graduate, fewer go to college and fewer males finish college today than females.
On the other end of society, boys age 14-20 are four times more likely to commit suicide, and boys age 20-25 are six times more likely to commit suicide. These numbers are widely known and cited by Farrell and others. Of course, also to be noted is the fact virtually all mass shooters and 99.9% of terrorists are male.
The fact is: Males have a violence and suicide problem. It has been around a long time, but has recently (roughly since the end of the Vietnam War) become worse. I say it’s been around a long time, and I mean thousands of years. Just read your Homer, read your Virgil, read the Old Testament. Men have across human history been the hunters and warriors, the shedders of blood. That is a simple fact of anthropology.
Despite the teachings of Christ about violence, Christendom has until very recently always made ample room for war. St. Augustine in the 300s and St. Thomas Aquinas in the 1200s both contributed to “just war” theory being widely accepted. The United States has almost always been at war with somebody. Even many popes often signed off on wars, except our current pope, Pope Francis, who earlier this month told journalists, “we all need to be pacifists.” Viva il papa!
Humanity has come a long way. These days, being a fervent supporter of committing violence, whether in foreign wars or on our streets at home, is no longer universally considered a normal and admirable part of manhood. This is a huge revolution.
But … what are boys to do with their innate drives to hunt and fight? Especially, what are they to do when there is a gigantic fatherhood crisis going on at the same time. Here is a fact: 90% of young men in prisons in the U.S. have grown up without a father. I volunteered in a maximum security prison for many years, I know this is an accurate statistic.
The fatherhood crisis is not getting better. It is getting worse. Almost 50% of school kids are living in homes without their father living there. A related fact is fewer males, far fewer, are becoming teachers. So the question stares us in the face: Where are boys and young men to get a healthy role model? Where? From TV? From the internet? From a gang? Those models are already out of date.
The West has been here once before. It was at the collapse of the Greek and Roman world, the collapse of the Roman Empire and its all-powerful, ever-present Roman armies. All of that rule by might, might is right, violence in great cultural mindset was shown to be all for naught. It fell apart, especially in the western European side of the empire.
It was as if the rabbi Jesus of Nazareth knew all of that was coming — well, not as if, he did know. Jesus taught, so clearly in his Sermon on the Mount, all the old role models would have to be jettisoned. He said, “blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the Earth … blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy … blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the sons of God … .” Jesus was the “New Adam” through whom all men can be transformed into new men. The beatitudes are the exact opposite of Roman warrior culture’s norms.
As the great scholar Rene Girard has explained in his life’s work, the shedding of Christ’s blood was meant to provide the means and the model whereby all bloodshed can cease. Through the “imitatio Christi” (the imitation of Christ) we have been provided with the ultimate, the paragon example of loving, caring, nurturing manhood.
Looked at in this way, it is blatantly obvious why God sent us his only begotten son, rather than a daughter. It was, and still is, the males who are in the most need of transformation to make way for a better and less violent world. The mothers and daughters already knew, and know, how to be caring and nurturing and loving. This might not sound very kind to men, but sometimes the truth is not kind.
God gave men, and I do mean men, a new role model — a role model that will serve a society no longer built upon the warrior and violence model. However, and here’s the rub, more and more of the West is no longer following the words and life of Christ.
All right, I get it. The West wants to secularize itself and be done with any silly hocus pocus about Jesus Christ. But I have to ask: What is going to be put in place of the imitatio Christi that can give young males purpose and divert them from violence? Who are they to model themselves after? Too many of their fathers are AWOL. Mothers and female school teachers, no matter how good they might well be, are not the ones most boys want to listen to.
The Catholic Church is so often accused of misogyny, but that same church teaches the best Christian was the first Christian: Mary, “the mother of God.” Without her “yes” to God, her son (God’s son) could not enter into the earthly world. The universal importance and reverence for nurturing motherhood is affirmed loud and clear by the exalted position of Mary.
Mary is a wonderful role model. Joseph is a wonderful role model. And Jesus is the ultimate model. The nuclear family (a mirror of the Holy Family) is also a wonderful model — one we will lose touch with only at our peril. And our boys will pay the highest price for this loss.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
