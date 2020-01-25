One might think the Crusades were a thing of the distant past, over and done with and good riddance. But one would be wrong to think that. As President Trump’s recent assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani demonstrates, Western Christian intervention and bloodshed in the Middle East continues in various guises to this day.
Since the World Trade Center terrorist attack in 2001, the United States has spent $6.4 trillion on Middle East military operations and material support. This has involved 801,000 deaths as direct results of fighting, 335,000 of those deaths have been civilians and 21 million people (so far) have been displaced, as per a recent study from the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University.
Is it fair to lay at least some of the blame at the feet of Western Christian powers for so much violence in that region? The short and simple answer is “yes.” Western meddling and colonial-imperialist activities have been a huge factor in the political realities of the Middle East, especially since the First World War. Yes, the original Crusades against Muslim Arabic peoples took place between the 11th and the 16th centuries. They continued off and on again until the year Columbus set sail; the year 1492 saw the fall of the Emirate of Granada and the exile of all Muslims from Spain. Since 1453, with the fall of Constantinople to the Ottomans, the Christian West has been in an almost continuous conflict with the Muslim world of the Middle East and Turkey (the Ottoman Empire).
The Muslim Middle East has always had something the Christian West desperately wanted. For hundreds of years, it was Jerusalem and the Holy Land that the Christian West wanted. Then there were the trade routes to the Far East. Beginning in the early 20th century, it was oil the Christian West desperately wanted to fuel its worldwide transportation needs for navies, merchant marines and far-flung military operations. Complicating all of this was that the Christian West, starting in the 19th century, also wanted land in the Middle East to re-settle the European Ashkenazim Jewish population.
Yes, you read that right: It was Christians in England who first proposed encouraging Europe’s Jewish people to settle in Palestine — long before Theodor Herzl published “The Jewish State” in German, in Vienna and Leipzig in 1896. In fact, Zionism was first known as “Restorationism” in English, referring to the goal of “restoring” the Jewish people to “their land” in Palestine. The idea started being preached by Christians in England in the 17th century, and the movement grew in strength in the 19th century. It is not for nothing that Arabic-speaking historians view the creation of the State of Israel in 1948 as the last, final act of British colonial imperialism in the Middle East. In many respects, that is precisely accurate.
One might even suggest the Anglo-American push to create and back the modern state of Israel has been a crusade. This is especially accurate in light of a central belief in Anglo-American Christian Zionism. Namely, the religious tenet that it is essential for the Jews to “return to Israel” in order for the final climax of the Christian Zionist vision of history to happen: the End of Days, the great battle of Armageddon and Second Coming of Christ. This is a reading of the Bible that took solid form in England in the 1820s and was exported to Protestant churches in America almost immediately.
Lest you think seeing a continuity into the present is a bridge too far, it is well to remember that shortly after the events of 9/11 (on Sept. 17, 2001), President George Bush stated on television, in reference to his impending military actions, “This crusade is gonna take awhile.” He actually used the word “crusade.” He also, in a phone call with the president of France, said this would be the battle “of Gog and Magog,” making reference to the New Testament’s Book of Revelation and to centuries of Christian traditions about “the final battle.” This was taking “crusade” to a whole new, even more frightening level than it had attained in the Middle Ages.
After Bush’s slip of the tongue in 2001, it is rare to hear anyone openly use the word “crusade” in reference to the Middle East. Bush caught flak for it and few want to fly into that ground fire again. But this doesn’t change the fact that, for Evangelical Christian End-of-Days Zionists, taking up violence against the Muslim “forces of evil” is still very much a Holy War, still very much an (unspoken) crusade.
And President Trump knows this full well. Yet again, the Middle East has become a pawn on the Christian West’s chess board. I say pawn, because it is the pawn that is so very often expeditiously sacrificed in chess strategy. There is a brand of Christian Zionism that is very strong in the United States. In the Bible Belt South, one can see homes with an American and an Israeli flag displayed to the right and left of the front steps — and I assure you it is not because the homeowner is Jewish.
A huge percentage of American Evangelical Christians are also dyed-in-the-wool Islamophobes. This is a well-documented fact. They see the Christian West as engaged in a Holy War against worldwide Islam and especially, against Islam in the Middle East. Engaging in Crusader type of activity in that region is a sure fire way to gain unwavering and passionate support from the American Christian Right. It is also viewed as a demonstration of America’s unwavering support for the state of Israel, which is a sacred cause of the Christian Right.
We now find ourselves in a situation where we have a president who courts the Christian Right at every turn, and he is under dire threat of being removed from office, either by impeachment and its aftermath or by November’s election. This is the perfect setup for Trump to initiate a modern crusade into the Middle East. The more Muslim deaths and traumas he can inflict, the more his Christian Right support will grow. And he needs 100% of their support in November.
This is, indeed, a crisis waiting to happen. And this, indeed, has happened to the Middle East over and over. The sins of Western Christendom come to rest on the backs of the Middle East’s Muslims again and again. They always seem to “have something we want,” whether it be holy sites, land or oil. And they always seem “set against us” in denying our access to those things. This has been going on for a thousand years.
The Crusades were a mistake in the 11th century and they are a mistake in the 21st century. As George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” If ever there was anything in the history of humanity that has been unequivocally shown to be an epic and tragic waste of time, money and human life, it is any crusade into the Middle East.
Congress must not let another one happen between now and November.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
