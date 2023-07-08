Lately these pages have seen some comments about how worthless and unnecessary, or even harmful, religion is. I would have to agree with that statement when it comes to almost all religions prior to the appearance of what is (technically) termed “ethical monotheism.” This is a crucial point too often overlooked in our desire to be respectful of all cultures and religions.

Historians of religion and anthropologists agree that the appearance of ethical monotheism happened relatively recently among the Hebrew-speaking people of the Near East. Upon the return of the Hebrews from their Babylonian exile in the late-500s BCE, their religion evolved from simple monotheism into ethical monotheism — that is, not only is there One God (and only one), but this God is the true source of morality and this divinely inspired morality is unchanging.

