Lately these pages have seen some comments about how worthless and unnecessary, or even harmful, religion is. I would have to agree with that statement when it comes to almost all religions prior to the appearance of what is (technically) termed “ethical monotheism.” This is a crucial point too often overlooked in our desire to be respectful of all cultures and religions.
Historians of religion and anthropologists agree that the appearance of ethical monotheism happened relatively recently among the Hebrew-speaking people of the Near East. Upon the return of the Hebrews from their Babylonian exile in the late-500s BCE, their religion evolved from simple monotheism into ethical monotheism — that is, not only is there One God (and only one), but this God is the true source of morality and this divinely inspired morality is unchanging.
This, perhaps, sounds like something taken for granted or even trite to us, but this is only because we often don’t realize that other types of belief in the gods or in God existed, but they did not hold that the gods or the supreme God was just and moral. The Greek and Roman gods were anything but just and moral.
Going back further — before the Greek gods and the Hebrew God — back to the “gods of the fields and streams and hills and plains” and back to primordial animism, the “higher powers,” spirits, demons, etc., were understood to go about their affairs with no thought of humankind at all — except maybe to get angry if humans didn’t respect them enough or got in the way. Neither through their actions nor their “teachings” (if they had any) did nature spirits and polytheistic gods provide any standards of morality to humans.
Some proto-monotheisms appeared around the world, but it was only the Jews who completely rejected all gods but the One God (called El, Elohim, Yahweh) and accepted this God’s demands of morality (the Ten Commandments, the rules in Deuteronomy, etc.). No other religion was based on this and on this set of laws brought down to Earth from Heaven (i.e., by Moses). Even if one reads this section of the Old Testament somewhat figuratively and allegorically (not literally), no other religion of the time taught this.
And that was a huge revolution. Prior to that, all the cult worship and tribal deities of all peoples around the planet provided little moral guidance — other than the idea that sometimes it was necessary to kill people to placate these deities. In Plato and Aristotle, we begin to see a philosophical notion that what is good and beautiful comes from the realm of the divine. However, there is a long, very old tradition suggesting that Plato was in fact influenced by Jewish monotheism, which came about prior to Plato. I tend to accept that idea. The notion of the Prime Mover found in Plato and Aristotle certainly echoes the Creator God of Hebrew scripture, and echoes no god in the Greek pantheon. Nor did the Greeks ascribe the origin of morality in human affairs to this abstract Prime Mover.
The Greeks and Romans derived their ethics and morality solely from their rationalism, their sciences and their philosophies. And we should never forget the results of their morality: that the Greeks and Romans were constantly at war, held massive numbers of slaves, and regularly left unwanted newborn babies on the ground to be eaten by wolves in the countryside. The Greeks also were very fond of pederasty and prostitution. I have enjoyed studying the ancient Greeks and Romans all my life, but I thank my lucky stars that I didn’t have to live my life back there. Unbridled will to power ruled. Ethical monotheism played no role in the ancients’ morality.
Ethical monotheism is what set the stage to bring about one of the most astute observations ever made by any philosopher: Pascal’s Wager. Blaise Pascal (1623-62) was a French scholar, scientist and theologian who famously proposed the following: If there is no God, no Heaven and no Hell and yet we live our life in a good, kind, humane and generous way, we “needlessly” sacrifice only a little pleasure and wealth by being good rather than bad. However, if there is a God who requires humane, honest morality of us and we fail willfully and miserably in this, we will have a great, great deal to lose — at judgment and in the afterlife. So the only logical course of action is: We must live our lives as if God existed, and heaven and hell existed. Therefore, the intelligent choice is that, for all human intents and purposes, God exists. There is only one way to play this wager. It is Game Theory 101.
Also, for those who think that all religion is harmful and a waste of time, I have to ask a question: What do we know about the times in history when people did not live by ethical monotheism? Well, we know quite a bit about life among the ancient Greeks and Romans — not a pleasant time for most of the population, especially the slaves, who were 30% or more of the Roman Empire, and for the conquered peoples of many millions. We know a lot about pre-Christian tribal societies — lots and lots of warfare. Whole books have been written about the violence of tribal societies. We know a lot about what happened in Germany and Russia when religion was shut down in the 20th century by anti-Christian governments.
Frankly, I just don’t trust humans “on their own” to come up with a viable, long term, solid substitution for ethical monotheism. If it is rejected, it is human nature to grab onto something else to keep from drowning in chaos — whether that something else is the science of social Darwinism and eugenics in Nazi Germany; or fascism in Italy; or Marxism in Russia; or the Communist Party programs in China; or emperor worship in Roman Empire and in North Korea today. It seems quite clear that humans need something like a North Star that is above and beyond the fray, from which we can obtain some solid bearings. The give and take of pragmatic politics, warfare and the status quo often results in horrific impacts on human life.
Christianity went even further than Judaism in its ethical monotheism, specifically in its teachings against violence and will to power. The Sermon on the Mount’s teachings turned almost all of the Roman cultural norms (and powers) upside down. Following this narrative, the life, teachings, crucifixion and resurrection of the Rabbi Jesus provided the ultimate demonstration of ethical monotheism. As the Gospel of John 3:16 says it: “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son” to save it.
For Christians, the “imitatio Christi” (the imitation of Christ) is, and has been for a long time, the paramount personal form of ethical monotheism: we should live our lives in imitation of the life of Christ. Very hard to do, but very much worth the attempt, and the world would be a better place for all if all followed suit.
The world has become a less violent place to live since the life and teachings of Jesus. This is well documented. He is no Christian, but Steven Pinker’s book “The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined” (2011) lays out the facts and figures in studied detail about how violence has hugely declined over the last two thousand years. My only quarrel with Pinker is that he leaves out the most important factor in this achievement: the powerful role of Judeo-Christian religion.
The Sermon on the Mount is as important and powerful today as it was when it was first spoken. It might well still save us all, if we remember it.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.