Last week, The New York Times and The Washington Post ran editorial pieces prompted by new, surprising information from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), whose recent research shows American Evangelical Protestant Christians have dropped from 23% in 2006 to 14.5% in 2020, as a percentage of U.S. population. Other negative demographics were also noted, such as Evangelical Christians are getting old (median age 56) and rapidly dropping in younger members — which means the percentage will likely continue to drop and rather fast.
The piece in the Times by Michelle Goldberg is titled “The Christian Right Is in Decline, and It’s Taking America with It.” Goldberg sees the decline of the Christian Right, from their peak influence in electing Bush II, as something that has caused the ones who are left to experience “rage, resentment and paranoia,” and to be highly prone to apocalyptic thinking. She also makes a very valid point that QAnon is basically an apocalyptic movement — I totally agree with her on that. Even QAnon’s tendency to use “code words” is something right out of the New Testament’s “Apocalypse of St. John” where, as one example, Babylon was a code word for the city of Rome and the Roman Empire. With the election of Bush and then Trump, white Evangelicals felt they “owned” America. But as things have turned with the defeat of Trump in 2020, Goldberg now fears about Evangelicals: “If they can’t own the country, they’re ready to defile it.” That is her concluding sentence.
That is, indeed, a disturbing observation — but the saving grace is they are now down to less than 15% of the population, and I expect they will be down to 13% by 2022 and maybe as low as 10-11% by 2024. There has always been a strong strain of Evangelical Protestant Christianity that loudly affirms the soon-to-come apocalyptic End of Days. This thinking within 20th-century Protestantism goes back to Ireland and England and to the famous preacher John Nelson Darby (1800-82), who spoke all around the United Kingdom and then took his apocalyptic message to the United States in the 1860s and ’70s. A strong fixation on the End of Days went on to become a major tenet of American Evangelical Christianity.
Apocalypticism is dangerous; it’s like playing with a loaded, poorly built gun. It will backfire on you in any number of ways. It originated among the ancient Jews as they had to deal with being conquered by the Bablylonians, the Greeks and then the Romans. The early Christians (many of them Jewish converts) inherited apocalyptic tendencies from the well-known Jewish genre; and, of course, the early Christians were living under the heavy yoke of Roman rule just like the Jews had been.
Apocalyptic writing and thinking is, at its heart, defeatist. Its main ideas are: things are so very bad that it will take an intervention by God to set things right; the world has become so polluted and evil that we humans cannot save it; God will have to destroy the world, but he will save us, his chosen few who have accepted him; God will then make the world anew and rule it for a thousand years, a millennium.
By the way, as a footnote: Catholic and Eastern Orthodox teaching, beginning all the way back with St. Augustine’s writings in the 300s, reject any End of Days millennialism and/or premillennialism. This is stated clearly in the catechism of the Catholic Church, paragraphs 675 and 676, etc. Neither Luther or Calvin, Protestantism’s founders, accepted millennialism in any form. It is really something brought into Protestant Christianity largely in the 20th century.
Of course, one of the backfires of apocalypticism is that when the End of Days doesn’t happen, where are you left? At the very least, you are left with egg on your face. At the worst, your entire religious movement loses followers left and right and dwindles down to nothing more than a sect, which is where American right-wing Evangelicalism is headed. A large swath of American Evangelicals thought Trump’s function in God’s plan was to bring about the End of Days. But it looks like he will have brought about only the end of his family business and the end of the GOP, as the White House and Congress have now gone to the Democrats — and he might split the GOP ticket in 2024, if he is not in jail or in exile. This isn’t quite what the Biblical prophecy was talking about.
But another potential backfire of apocalypticism is apathy and self-fufilling prophecy: this is to say, you give up and then things really fall apart or, even worse, blow up in your face. Which leads to the question: So where are we now?
I disagree with a certain pessimism I sense in Goldberg’s piece in the Times. I think things have blown up in the face of the Evangelical Right. This is bad for that American religious movement, but it is good for America as a whole. The self-destruction of Trump and Trumpism has taken away the Evangelical Right’s ability to “defile” America much further. They created a clear demonstration of their reductio ad absurdum by voting an unethical and immoral man into office, supporting him in his incompetent presidency, and backing the Jan. 6 failed revolution. But we lived through it and that makes me optimistic.
I think we, as a country, are going to come out of this better than we have been in a long time. The Evangelical Right, through the past 40 years, studiously and assiduously took this country in a direction that was not healthy for democracy. Their attempt, in effect, to take over our country’s government led us into two pointless wars, in Afghanistan and in Iraq, and saddled us with the worst president in our nation’s history. The fact their numbers are dwindling is very good news. Separation of church and state is a very good idea.
The events of the past five years have been ugly, but they have also been beautiful — or will be. The best teachers tell us people learn the most by doing, and experience is the best teacher. The school of hard knocks is very effective. We are headed for graduation from that school. Our midterms will be in 2022 and our finals will be in 2024. It will be beautiful to see how much we have learned.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
