In July, an independent press in Eugene, Oregon, published an important book by Eric Todd titled “The Fullness of Love: From Mere Churchianity to an Awakened Life” (Wipf & Stock Publishers, 2022). I recommend this book; it is highly readable, entertaining, as well as well-researched, thorough and deep, all at the same time — no small accomplishment. Despite its title, this is no simplistic, new age, self help, quick money drivel — quite the opposite.

Oddly enough, Eric Todd is a rather well-known musician and music producer — not a scholar and academic writer. He is a fantastic example of a brilliant autodidact on the subjects of religion, the Bible and its history, the history of Christianity, the writings of the early church fathers, the Protestant Reformation and the origins of the modern evangelical movement. Also, as Todd puts it, “My name is Eric and I am a recovering evangelical.” The echo of the standard confession from Alcoholics Anonymous is not an accident. He goes on to say, “I’ve been clean for the better part of a decade now.” He has put that decade to good use, and this book is the result.

