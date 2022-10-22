In July, an independent press in Eugene, Oregon, published an important book by Eric Todd titled “The Fullness of Love: From Mere Churchianity to an Awakened Life” (Wipf & Stock Publishers, 2022). I recommend this book; it is highly readable, entertaining, as well as well-researched, thorough and deep, all at the same time — no small accomplishment. Despite its title, this is no simplistic, new age, self help, quick money drivel — quite the opposite.
Oddly enough, Eric Todd is a rather well-known musician and music producer — not a scholar and academic writer. He is a fantastic example of a brilliant autodidact on the subjects of religion, the Bible and its history, the history of Christianity, the writings of the early church fathers, the Protestant Reformation and the origins of the modern evangelical movement. Also, as Todd puts it, “My name is Eric and I am a recovering evangelical.” The echo of the standard confession from Alcoholics Anonymous is not an accident. He goes on to say, “I’ve been clean for the better part of a decade now.” He has put that decade to good use, and this book is the result.
This book by Todd is important right now. Better than any other book I have read, he explains in gripping language (even with some humor) the appeal, the pitfalls and the dangers that saturate the modern American evangelical interpretation of the Bible and the Christian religion. In no uncertain terms, he explains — coming from inside the movement — why it is a perversion of the teachings and life of Jesus. It is “churchianity” not Christianity.
Todd punches hard and names names, starting with Calvin, moving on to the more recent miscreants: Robert Lewis Darby, R.J. Rushdoony, Jerry Falwell, Pat Robertson, D. James Kennedy and the “uber power player” Ralph Drollinger, who hosts regular Bible study sessions via his “Capitol Ministries” to our country’s political leadership all the way up to the cabinet level, including former Vice President Mike Pence. Todd nails it as to Drollinger’s aims: “The goal is to target politicians to flagrantly influence policy with revisionist history screwed into a distorted theology …. “
Todd rightly highlights the influence of American religious philosopher R.J. Rushdoony (1916–2001) for pioneering the “Dominionist” movement of American Christian reconstruction, which holds that the Bible demands Christians must dominate all of society and must lead government to return to Biblical law on which (he wrongly claims) our country was founded. Rushdoony had a massive (and massively bad) influence on American evangelical Christianity during the second half of the 20th century. He, in point of fact, set the stage for Trump being elected president, which happened in no small degree due to the huge number of votes Trump received from the evangelical right voting block, because of Trump’s shameless charade of being a Christian. That voting block still backs Trump, by the way, as multiple surveys have established.
How on Earth did Christianity swerve so far afield, so far away from the original teachings of the rabbi named Jesus of Nazareth? Todd suggests (and I strongly concur) that one of the most important mis-directions has come from a complete misreading of the final book of the New Testament, The Book of Revelation (also known as “Apocalypse”). Chapter 5 in Todd’s book is titled “A Novel Approach to End Times” and it is one of the best explanations of this scandal in modern Christian teaching that I have ever read.
Todd makes the simple but all important point that context is everything. The Book of Revelation is not about the End of Times for us, almost 2,000 years after it was written. It is about the End of Times for first century Judeo-Christians who were living in the Roman Empire and having been persecuted especially by the emperor Domitian (81–96 CE). The Book of Revelation was written between 68–96 CE. Jerusalem and its temple were totally destroyed by the Romans in the year 70 CE.
That was surely apocalyptic for Jews and for Christians, no doubt about it. But it is over. It already happened. It is not looming in front of us. The Book of Revelation’s “thousand year” (meaning ‘a very, very long time’ in first century parlance) reign of Jesus over Earth began with the resurrection and Pentecost — and it has been going on ever since. Its witness is the spread of Christianity (and Islam, which accepts Jesus as a prophet born of the Virgin Mary) across the entire planet in the last 2,000 years. Is the world perfect? No, not yet. But we’re headed in the right direction.
The most serious error, a serious heresy actually, of Protestant evangelical Christianity has been the flagrantly wrong, ill-informed, simplistic and ignorant reading of the Book of Revelation. That misreading has caused no end of trouble.
Let me state something in the most forceful terms: Believing that we are headed (relatively soon) for an End of Days in which the vast majority of the world’s population will be destroyed (because they are not “born again” Christians and so, deserve what’s coming to them) is not exactly the best mindset to approach the world from a (supposedly) Christian practice of love and Christ-like charity toward all. In fact, it is the opposite. It is judgmental, cruel, sociopathic, nihilistic and just plain really sick. There is not one ounce of love and charity toward others in this End-of-Times teaching that is so dear to American evangelical Christianity. It does not deserve to be called Christianity. That is why Todd has come up with a special word for it, “churchianity.”
So that’s the bad news. Does Todd have any good news to tell us? Yes, actually. The last third of the book is on a more optimistic note. He views the tendency for more and more people to identify as “spiritual but not religious” as a positive thing. Positive because too many church denominations have become far too focused on an us-verses-them mentality — especially, but not only, American political evangelicalism.
Todd holds that a careful reading of the New Testament and the words spoken by Jesus shows that the core teaching of Jesus is simple but profound: Love God and love one another. One another does not mean “members of our church” or “our friends” or “people like us.” It means everyone, even one’s enemies. Our approach to our personal lives and our collective fate as the human race crucially depends on implementing this teaching “in the fullness of love.”
It may sound too simple, but it is not a simplistic mandate. It is a difficult but necessary mandate. If your church denomination does not place this front and center then you should walk away from that church immediately.
If you can’t find a church that walks in the fullness of love, you are better off not going, and simply work on this goal each and every day on your own. Maybe it is no accident that church attendance is declining, while the vast majority of Americans still indicate that they believe in God and they, at the very least, highly admire the teachings of Jesus. Maybe there is a message in that — a serious and hopeful message.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
