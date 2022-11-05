French speakers have a well-known expression, “Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose,” which is usually translated as “The more things change, the more they remain the same.” I think this applies perfectly to the resurgence of a new form of Gnosticism that’s running amok in our country today. It’s very dangerous and its sources run very deep.

This new Gnosticism is manifest in fascination with, and fixation on, conspiracy theories, together with a conviction the entire world is evil and is filled with evil doers who are at work behind the scenes everywhere all the time. But … there are a select number who have been able to see the truth and they hold a special knowledge (“gnosis” in Greek) that is key to their personal salvation and their ultimate power against the evils of the world.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.