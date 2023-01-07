My title (“humanity absent”) is a play on a famous description of God: Deus absconditus, meaning “God who has gone away and hid himself.” The Deist Founding Fathers of our country tended to believe God created the universe (with its physical and natural laws) and then left to go on to other things — the deus absconditus. And we are left to fend for ourselves, making use of the “natural law/s” God had bestowed to us.
The January/February issue of The Atlantic magazine contains an excellent essay by Adam Kirsch titled “The End of Us: Is the reign of humans on Earth nearing its end?” He is fascinated with two trends in contemporary thought: 1) Anthropocene Anti-Humanism, which holds that the ecological crisis has been caused by humans, who need to severely curtail their numbers or even go extinct (be absent) to solve the problem; and 2) Transhuman Anti-Humanism, which holds that our current form of carbon-based human life must become divorced from (absent from) our flesh-and-bone existence and move on beyond our physical bodies into a disembodied form of artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the problem. (The article is adapted from his new book “The Revolt Against Humanity,” coming out later this month.)
In a grand and epic irony, Kirsch rightly points out that both these forms of anti-humanism seem to provide some contemporary humanity with a sense of purpose, which is otherwise lacking in many people’s lives and world-views. (This may apply especially to the intelligentsia.) It is also clear that both of these forms of anti-humanism hold that, starting quite soon, there will be no appropriate place left on Earth for humans: We are either not good enough for Earth because we are destroying it, or Earth is not good enough for us because our natural state is to evolve above and beyond Earth.
Something Kirsch does not address (at least in The Atlantic piece), is that there is another form of anti-humanism present in the United States these days. I would call it End-of-Days Anti-Humanism. This is a form of anti-humanism held by a great many Christian evangelicals and fundamentalists, who hold that the end of life as we know it on Earth is coming quite soon — within our, or our children’s, lifetimes. Only the born-again chosen will be taken up into heaven; the vast majority of humanity will be left behind for destruction (or worse, hell fire).
The thing that jumps out at me in all three of these anti-human movements is how they also, as a built-in feature, release the present generation from having to worry about our fellow humans’ future on Earth or even how to alleviate our fellow humans’ suffering here and now. Both movements hold that human life on Earth is inherently meaningless, just a temporary, transitory blip on the radar screen of an uninterested cosmos (or angry God) — a bit negative, you might say.
As it happens, this is pretty much exactly how the Greeks and Romans perceived the human condition. A perfect expression of this mindset is found in a wonderful little book by the Emperor Marcus Aurelius (121-180 CE) titled “Meditations.” He explains how fate, conflicting gods, and endless, arbitrary change ruled his universe — which has basically no regard for humans or their concerns. He was a well-educated Roman and his thoughts in this regard are representative of his people and his age.
But there was arriving another path, another way of thinking. Judaism, and especially the followers of the rabbi Jesus of Nazareth, had a very different idea of history and the human condition. Their idea was that history has a direction, a purpose, and the evolution of humanity’s journey has a meaning endowed therein by a caring, interested and involved Creator God, who considers humans to be his children.
If I may be so bold and perhaps politically incorrect, this is a quite wonderful conceptualization of the human condition. Without this concept of our reason for being, life can get pretty darn bleak, pretty darn fast. There are those Christians (Catholics and others) who hold that the wonderful, symbolic “New Jerusalem” referred to in the Old and New Testaments is the result of “God’s will be done on Earth as it is in heaven.” We are already in the beginning stages of the New Jerusalem: The church, as the New Jerusalem, is preparing the way for the complete arrival of “a new heaven and a new earth” in which a transformed humanity will live in harmony and in loving communion with the Triune God and the saints. In this eschatology, we have a duty to do our part and participate (through faith, hope and charity) in the unfolding of this divinely ordained process.
As crazy as it may well sound, there are physicists, molecular biologists and cosmologists today who are coming around to a somewhat similar understanding of humanity’s place in the universe. They suggest that an overly simplistic application of Darwinian theory (random chance and random mutation rule) has led science astray. The odds in favor of random chance in the universe being able to create the conditions needed for life are astronomically small (pun intended). Likewise, the likelihood of the complexities of DNA and the language system of DNA occurring by chance is, for all intents and purposes, zero. This is now widely understood.
We live “in a universe that must have known we were coming,” as the famous physicist Freeman Dyson (1923-2020) put it some years ago. He was an esteemed professor at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, Einstein’s home base in America. Moreover, the implications of quantum mechanics — we now realize — force us to accept that the conscious observer (that is, us) has an impact on and shapes the outcome of what is observed. This means that consciousness, in a totally real sense, helps create what reality actually is. The universe exists because a consciousness (the Logos) created it originally, and subsequently a consciousness (us) has to participate in observing it to keep bringing it into existence. In this “participatory universe,” we are in linkage with the Logos. One might say, as foretold in the Gospel of John 1:1, “In the beginning was the Logos.”
Part of the wonderful “New Jerusalem” we are living in right now is that, for example, we are on the verge of being able to use nuclear fusion for a clean, almost limitless source of power. Similarly, we will soon use hydrogen to power our cars with no harmful exhaust. Medical advances are astonishing. With rare exceptions, most of the world is at peace, and tribal warfare is almost extinct. Famine, a common problem for thousands of years, is now quite a rare occurrence (See “Famine: a Short History” by Cormac O’Grada, 2009). Earth’s population will level off, as all demographers agree, at 11 billion people within 75 years — which will be a population well within Earth’s carrying capacity. And last year, we demonstrated we are now able to intercept and alter the course of an asteroid that might be headed toward Earth.
All in all, humanity is doing quite well here on our planet. The idea that we will become absent (humanus absentibus) is quite absurd — it is the poster boy version of the glass is half-empty. Among the many problems that rear their heads with the abandonment of the classic Judeo-Christian model for humanity’s journey, is that some movers and shakers will succumb (often unconsciously) to a deep form of pessimism and ennui — so deep and so strong that it could become self-fulfilling prophecy.
Call me a naïve fool, but I do not believe in humanus absentibus nor in deus obscondibus. I choose to believe (have faith) that: there is a plan and a design; there is a Creator God who was there at the beginning and who wishes to remain available to us now; and that we, as God’s children with free will, have sacred responsibilities to each other and to God.
Peace on Earth and good will to all. Happy New Year.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
