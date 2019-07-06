Last week, the Islamic Society of Vermont announced a campaign to buy and convert the former Mormon church building in South Burlington into a mosque. With considerable serendipity, the site happens to sit adjacent to the Temple Sinai Congregation. Although I’m not Muslim, I hope the campaign is successful and I intend to send a donation myself. Rabbi David Edelson of Temple Sinai has said, “We are thrilled that they are going to buy the building and are excited about the possibilities of all the ways we can work together in the future.” Azhar Karim, a trustee of the mosque, shared similar sentiments.
Rabbi Edelson and Mr. Karim, my hat is off to both of you. These are wonderful words that demonstrate Vermont’s forward-thinking, inclusive culture. No question about it, such religious co-operation must be the way of the future. During my children’s lifetimes — by 2050 — the world’s two largest religions, Christianity and Islam, will be equal in size and will comprise over 60% of the world’s population (see PewForum.org, “The Future of World Religions,” 2 April 2015, online). During the years from now till 2050, the Pew study shows that the percentage of the world population that is “unaffiliated” will decrease from 16% to 13%. It is a myth that the world is becoming less religious. By 2050, 75% of the people on earth will be either Christian (30%), Muslim (30%), or Hindu (15%). This is a fact.
If for no other reason, in order to survive we have to get along. And further, in order to thrive we have to get along.
Nonetheless, I have very good and dear friends, well read and highly educated, who remain unconvinced that Islam is a religion “of peace” and is a religion that can co-exist with the “modern world.” It is my sincere opinion they are being overly influenced by — sorry, but I have to say this — a biased slant in the Western media. I am well aware that the last sentence opens me up to being shot down mercilessly. I’m more than willing to take the flack for a just cause.
Extremists are a fact of life. We should not forget that there are, and have always been, extremist, violent Christians and Jews, just like there are extremist Muslims. There have also been extremist Hindus and Buddhists. The United States today is home to various groups of the so-called Patriot Movement, which grew out of and is closely related to the Christian Patriot Movement. The similarities to the Islamic State Movement in Iraq and Syria are chilling. Instead of insisting on strict Islamic Sharia law, our Christian Patriots insist on law based directly and only on the Christian Bible. They also often make claims that the U.S. government is illegitimate and evil, and is actually now the victim of control by a Jewish/Zionist conspiracy. And, please, let us not pretend that they have never killed anyone.
There is no question that the U. S. Patriot Movement considers itself Christian and anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant. At the same time, a clear majority of Christians in America do not subscribe to the movement’s ideology. The very same applies to Muslims’ relationship to extremist Islamism. The Pew Research Center did a study recently (2017) that showed that over 80% of U.S. Muslims are upset about global extremism in the name of Islam. The numbers are not wildly different for Muslims worldwide. Yet within the United States almost 50% of the population believes that Islam encourages more extremism and violence than other religions. For self-identified Republicans it is 70%, for Democrats 26%. Because of these numbers, with some justification, it could be said that the “general public” in America is providing an environment in which the extremism of the Patriot Movement can feed and fester.
Most of us in the U.S. would be highly offended at such an observation.
However, when the shoe is on the other foot, the Western media, along with a good number of intellectuals and commentators, often suggest that Muslims world wide are “providing an environment in which extremism can feed and fester.” Why is not the following analysis equally put forth: Despite the majority of Muslims’ desires to foster peace, there are a minority who insist on being extremist and committing violence. To be accurate, this alternative analysis is actually what is happening. It is just as in America, where the majority of Christians want to foster peace, but a minority insist on hating Muslims, Jews, Liberals and Mexicans — and actually committing acts of violence against them. Our current president is among them, it is very sad to say.
The Quran contains the following famous passage: “If God had wanted to, God could have made you a single people, following one faith and one law, but God wished to test you through what he has given each of you. So excel and compete in good works. To God you will all return in the end and then God will show you the truth about the matters in which you had disagreed” (Sura Maida, verse 48). There are few statements more supportive of inter-faith dialogue and mutual understanding than this one, and practically every Muslim knows it by heart. I hold it close to my heart, as well.
We can, and do, compete with each other. There are valid criticisms to be leveled from both sides. The Muslims are right to point out the West’s abuses of high finance and low sexual mores. The Christian West is right to point out Islam’s problems with fostering democracy and women’s rights. We should go on criticizing each other, competing in good works, and making each other better. That’s what’s supposed to happen. That’s the plan.
We are not enemies. We are brothers and sisters who might quibble over this and that, but we are siblings for life. We are “People of the Book”: The Torah, the Gospel, and the Quran. Our best rabbis, pastors, and imams are telling us to live in peace and respect each other. Those that don’t do so will be, through our collective and continued condemnation, cast out. And they will be cast out, be assured of that. As the rabbi Jesus of Nazareth taught, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the Children of God.”
Shalom and salam. And best wishes to the Islamic Society of Vermont.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.