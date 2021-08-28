Trillions of dollars, thousands upon thousands of lives, and 20 years of war have not been enough to “succeed” in Afghanistan. The U.S.-trained Afghan army just plain doesn’t work and won’t fight. How could this have happened? The answer can be summed up by one word: tribalism. And one observation: The U.S. military and nation-building strategists didn’t truly understand the religious and social forces at work, because they operated from an assumption everybody on Earth wants to live in a nation state and in a capitalist-modeled economic system. But that is not necessarily true.
Afghanistan has never been a nation state in any real sense of the term. It is a collection of different ethnic peoples who consider themselves members of different tribes first and foremost and who have a natural, long-standing aversion to any central authority. The vast majority of the peoples living on Earth moved beyond tribalism hundreds of years ago. In fact, Christianity and Islam have historically been major forces in the breaking down of tribal society mechanisms. We see this in Christ’s teachings about accepting the Samaritans and rejecting the Scribes and Pharisees. We see this in Islam with its central tenet: Anyone, regardless of place of origin or race, can become a Muslim by agreeing “there is no God but Allah and Muhammad is his prophet.” Early Islam shut down polytheism and encouraged the breakdown of tribalism. But tribalism survived with a vengeance in Afghanistan.
There are many tribal groups in Afghanistan, but almost 50% are members of the Pashtun tribe, and they practice Sunni Islam. However, many Pashtuns will say a proverb that states, “The Pashtun only accept half the Koran.” And another is “The Pashtun is never at peace, except when he is at war.” Tribal loyalty comes before everything else in Afghanistan. Almost all of the leadership of the Taliban are members of the Pashtun tribe. The Taliban has members from other tribes, but it is, in reality, a Pashtun movement to make sure their tribe remains in charge and overrules any other tribe — and they are, after all, almost 50% of the population.
But there are many other tribes living on the land of Afghanistan and more than 80% of the people live outside cities and exist via ancient, agrarian ways of life — accept that for the last 50 years, especially the last 20, their most profitable crop is growing poppies for opium. Since the U.S. invasion, the poppy crop has grown exponentially. Afghanistan now supplies more than 90% of the world’s illicit opium-based drugs.
Of course, the question is: How can a country that is supposedly Muslim be the world’s biggest illicit drug producer? Islam is, as we all know, a religion totally opposed to alcohol and drugs. Well, the answer lies in the Pashtun proverb that they accept only half the Koran. The half they accept states that — in their particular reading — all who are not Muslim are infidels and are their enemies and the enemies of Allah.
But the Pashtun/Taliban fundamentalist reading of the Koran and Islamic teaching is only one reading. A great many Muslim clerics and scholars have always maintained this term “infidel” (“kafir” in Arabic) refers only to polytheist “pagans” and not to Christians and Jews, because they believe in the One God/Allah and are “People of the Book” and “Children of Abraham.” We have a similar situation here in America with those fundamentalist Christians who hold that Catholics are not Christians.
All of this is made more complicated in Afghanistan (or any Muslim country) because Islam does not have any central authority like a pope or a bishop — each imam, cleric and mosque or school follows its own teaching. It doesn’t take much imagination to see how this kind of religious structure (i.e., lack thereof) when combined with tribalism can readily result in extremism and inter-tribal discord. It may not be considered politically correct to say it, but I will say it anyway: Tribal societies tend to be at war with each other all the time — I refuse to romanticize them.
Now we have added into this toxic environment in Afghanistan, the worst of all business enterprises: the international drug trade. Poppies happen to grow very well there. And needless to say, a poppy crop is worth way more than any other crop — and the vast majority of Afghans (80%+) are farmers. The Russian and the American invaders of Afghanistan largely looked the other way, or even encouraged, the poppy/opium business. Blood is on everyone’s hands, but the Afghan farmers at least have the defense that they are trying to survive in a war-torn countryside.
As anyone with eyes and ears knows, the illicit drug business breeds corruption. Corruption — especially higher up the food chain — in Afghanistan is off the charts. How on Earth could the U.S. ever think it could “nation-build” a Western-style democracy and economy in Afghanistan, especially while letting the poppy crops flourish? On top of all the other problems, most Afghans — of whatever stripe and tribe — don’t want a central authority that operates like a Western nation state. The effortless success of the Taliban takeover during the past three weeks proves the point.
Let me be clear: I don’t like the Taliban. But let me be clear: I like a narco-state even less. And let me also point out an “inconvenient truth:” it was the Taliban in 2001 that shut down 99% of the poppy/opium business in Afghanistan. The Taliban has just said last week that it will shut down the drug business again, now that it is officially in power. They are right about one thing: This is where it all has to start. We should all fervently hope they succeed.
I don’t like to see the strict application of Islamic sharia law. But I am not a Muslim, and I do not live in Afghanistan. It seems to me that this is their internal issue, not to be decided by Western powers. One thing is for sure: There cannot be peace in that country when the illicit drug trade is its biggest business. It appears the only way to shut that business down is by way of holding to strict Islamic teaching. We know now that the Russian and the American intervention only made the drug trade worse — far worse.
Peace in Afghanistan will be found through the interplay of Islam, tribes and poppies. The players in the field (i.e., the Afghans) will have to orchestrate this interplay for themselves. The right thing for us to do is to get out and let them work it out. It might not be pretty, but nobody else can do it for them.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
