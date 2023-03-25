Israel Politics

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse Israelis blocking the freeway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 23, 2023.

 Oded Balilty - staff, AP

Anyone not residing under a rock knows Israel, suffering under Netanyahu’s rule again right now, is experiencing serious, internal, political strife and in New York City, American Jews have demonstrated in the streets — against actions by the Israeli government. Let me be clear: I am not an antisemite; my writings, career and personal associations establish that fact. That being said, just like many Jewish intellectuals in Israel and in the U.S., I have long had problems with the policies of the government of Israel and for that reason, believe it is necessary to speak out.

Another reason for my willingness to speak out is my affiliation with Columbia University and my past association with Columbia’s great scholar, Edward Said (1935-2003). Edward was a brilliant and brave “public intellectual,” as well as a dedicated professor. He was born into an Arab Christian family in Jerusalem and never forgot his roots. He was one of the very first in America to speak out about the plight of Palestinians. Edward taught me through his words and deeds that we have an obligation to speak out: Professors of the humanities should not just stay in ivory towers.

