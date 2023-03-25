Anyone not residing under a rock knows Israel, suffering under Netanyahu’s rule again right now, is experiencing serious, internal, political strife and in New York City, American Jews have demonstrated in the streets — against actions by the Israeli government. Let me be clear: I am not an antisemite; my writings, career and personal associations establish that fact. That being said, just like many Jewish intellectuals in Israel and in the U.S., I have long had problems with the policies of the government of Israel and for that reason, believe it is necessary to speak out.
Another reason for my willingness to speak out is my affiliation with Columbia University and my past association with Columbia’s great scholar, Edward Said (1935-2003). Edward was a brilliant and brave “public intellectual,” as well as a dedicated professor. He was born into an Arab Christian family in Jerusalem and never forgot his roots. He was one of the very first in America to speak out about the plight of Palestinians. Edward taught me through his words and deeds that we have an obligation to speak out: Professors of the humanities should not just stay in ivory towers.
I hear a voice in the back calling out: “But you’re not Jewish and you don’t live in Israel — you’re not entitled to have an opinion, not an opinion that matters one iota.” To which I reply: I’m a citizen of a country that is a founding member of the United Nations, and it was the United Nations that made possible the creation of the state of Israel when the U.N. General Assembly passed Resolution 181 in November 1947, known as the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine. War immediately ensued (people still argue about whose fault it was) and that led to almost a million Palestinian refugees, Christian and Muslim. This led to the creation of the U.N. Conciliation Commission for Palestine, which led to the “Green Line” border of the Jewish State — which border, unfortunately, has been violated a number of times by Israel as it has unilaterally expanded its size into what the world and the U.N. call the “occupied territories.”
The point of the above is that the U.N. has been intimately connected with the creation and existence of Israel. Therefore, any and all members of the U.N. have a valid and rational reason to be concerned with what happens in Israel and with Israel’s relations with its neighbors. During the past 70 years, the U.N. has been forced to pass far more resolutions condemning Israel’s violations of international law and human rights than any other country in the world.
Under Netanyahu, Israel is just barely maintaining its character as a democratic state. Now some problematic chickens are coming home to roost. Most Americans do not know it, but Israel never created a constitution for itself. It was supposed to, but it proved “too controversial,” so it has been put off decade after decade. In the meantime, during those decades, Israel has moved from being a “secular state” in Ben-Gurion’s time to a state now de facto controlled by extremist Orthodox parties. (See, for example, “How Israel Went from Atheist Zionism to Jewish State” by Shlomo Sand, Haaretz, 21 July 2017 — Sand is professor emeritus of history at Tel Aviv University.)
Today, there are those in Israel who hold that the Torah is the de facto constitution of Israel. They hold that the Torah is “the Law of God as revealed in the first five books of Hebrew scriptures.” About 30% of the population of Israel is now orthodox or ultraorthodox (and increasing) — which was not the case in 1949. Israel was founded by radical, secular Jews, many of whom were atheists. In the United States (and around the world), only 6% of Jews are orthodox and ultraorthodox. Israel’s disproportionate increase in its orthodox population is coming from the U.S. (especially Brooklyn). When you put off writing a well-constructed constitution, you are just asking for crazy, unforeseen things to happen. (See “Why Doesn’t Israel have a Constitution”, The Jerusalem Post, Feb. 3.)
Israel has something called “Basic-Law.” I have read the “Basic-Law: Israel — The Nation State of the Jewish People.” It is a very short document and is available online. As of May 1, 2022, it has 11 points, and takes up only two-and-a-half typewritten pages, with lots of empty space. The word “Torah” does not appear in the Basic-Law, and there is no indication that the Torah is to form the basis for the state’s laws.
There is no mention in the Basic-Law of the reality that there are, and have always been, non-Jewish people living within the newly created “Jewish State.” There is brief mention of the Arabic language, but no mention of any rights for Arab peoples (Palestinians) living in the state of Israel. Rather, there is only, “The State shall strive to secure the welfare of members of the Jewish People ….”
At issue now: The Supreme Court of Israel does not lean to the far right, where Netanyahu and his political partners reside. The Supreme Court does not steadfastly impose Halacha Law (Jewish Law/Torah Law) and this is a bone of contention for many of Netanyahu’s supporters.
Therefore, Netanyahu is trying to limit the Supreme Court’s independence and autonomy. Israelis and American Jews are furious about this, as well they should be. And Netanyahu is shamelessly using (or rather abusing) his ultraorthodox support in order to increase the illegal settlements in the occupied territories. On June 9, 2020, the Supreme Court of Israel canceled the “Settlements Regularization Law”, stating that the law “violates the rights of Palestinians to property, equality and dignity ….” That was Israel’s own Supreme Court speaking.
Israel has to make up its mind: Is it going to be a theocratic autocracy or a secular democracy? Secular democracy does not have to mean atheistic democracy, but it does have to mean separation of synagogue and state.
Israel also has to make up its mind whether it is going to remain solely a “Jewish State,” or is willing to become a modern, pluralistic state. (For example, Italy is no longer 100% Catholic; England is no longer 100% Anglican; the United States is no longer 100% white Anglo-Saxon Protestant). Even if there is a two-state solution that comes to pass (making the West Bank, old Samaria, a separate country), Israel will still have to deal with a non-Jewish population in residence.
The well-known Israeli historian-intellectual Shlomo Sand has recently refused to call himself Jewish, and insists he is “simply an Israeli.” See his book “How I Stopped Being a Jew” (Verso, 2013), where he says he wants to break with “tribal Judeocentrism” that is subject to “the caprices of the sleepwalking sorcerers of the tribe.” At the same time, Sand has a deep respect for the Hebrew language and for the original secular ideal for Israel.
I have that same respect. The Hebrew scriptures have formed a critical part of the bedrock of Judeo-Christian culture. The Jewish people have contributed far, far more than their fair share to Western civilization — in countless fields of endeavor and philanthropy. Jews in America were on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement — they marched, they donated money, and they died alongside Black Americans.
For all these reasons (and more), I believe passionately that the Jews of the world and of Israel deserve a better Israel. The Israeli old guard and right-wing, religious extremists have to be thrown out of power. American Jews can lead the way.
Israel cares — it has to care — deeply about its standing with American Jews (and with the American government). About 50% of the population of Israel favors a two-state solution. American Jews overwhelmingly back a two-state solution — over 75% as per various surveys. American Jews, thank God, can have a good deal of sway on affairs in Israel.
Jews in America did the right thing during the Civil Rights movement. I feel confident that a people with the heroic history the Jews have had will do the right thing again and push for a better government in Israel — a government that will stop being tribal and become global, become “a light unto the nations” as God demanded of his people in Isaiah 42:6.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
