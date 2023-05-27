Italy Premier Georgia Meloni and Pope Francis about a week ago held a joint press conference to address the country’s record-low fertility rate of 1.2 children per woman. A fertility rate of 2.1 is needed in order to keep a nation’s population stable. Italy is now almost 50% below that threshold. The message from the premier and the pope is Italy needs 500,000 births a year by 2033 to prevent financial and social collapse. At its current rate of population decline, Italy’s population will decrease by 20% in the next few decades. Italy is the canary in the coal mine.
Italy is not alone. Spain’s rate is 1.3; Portugal is 1.4; Austria is 1.5; Russia, U.K. and Germany are 1.6; Sweden is 1.7; Belgium, Denmark and France are 1.8; U.S. is 1.8; Japan is 1.4; China is 1.3. The “West,” Russia and China are not replacing themselves. Europe as a whole is not replacing itself. Some countries, including the U.S., are making up the shortfall, or almost doing so, through immigration.
One thing in these numbers that jumps out for demographers is those nations which are the most secular in their culture have non-replacement level fertility rates. Eric Kaufman has written an entire book on this subject, “Shall the Religious Inherit the Earth? Demography and politics in the 21st century” (London, 2010). (Also see “Secularism and Fertility Worldwide” by Landon Schnabel, Socius, volume 7, 2021.) By the way, despite the Vatican being located in Italy, Italy as a whole has become very secular; far less than 50% of Italians attend church today.
This also holds true on the individual level. The well-regarded Pew Research Foundation has found the fertility rate for agnostics and atheists is about 1.4. It is simple math to show atheism and agnosticism are self-minimizing movements. Adherents do not produce enough children to replace themselves, and societies that become thoroughly secular do not produce enough children to remain stable. The world as a whole, thereby, is becoming more religious, not less — and this is so even after China and Russia waged all out war on religion for a hundred years.
On a micro scale, we see this in Israel, which began in 1948 as a thoroughly secular state with many leaders who were atheists. But especially in the last 30 years, an influx of ultra orthodox Haredi Jews have gained more and more in numbers and power. The fertility rate for Israel’s Haredi women is 6.6 births; for secular Israeli women, the rate is 1.4.
As Kaufman points out in his book, a disturbing development lurking in these numbers is the push for secularism in many parts of the world has fueled reactionary forms of hyper conservative religion in response. We see this in the East with militant Islam and in the West with Christian Aryan nationalism. Kaufman also points out over 90% of the (slowing) population growth in the world is in the global South; and this is also the area where well over 90% of the population is religious.
Clearly, religion and belief in God are not going away. Those 20th-century predictions that the world would become more and more secular were just plain wrong. So, we in the First World West have a task before us and we have two options: Are we going to sit by on the sidelines and allow various types of reactionary religious movements to have more and more sway over the world’s populations? Or are we going to encourage peaceful, inclusive forms of religion that seek the welfare of all the world’s peoples?
A third option is not actually an option: We push all the peoples of the Earth to become more and more secular and to leave their religious teachings in the dustbin of history. That option will simply cause more and more pain, war and destruction.
There is a tiny grain of truth buried in the racist rants about the “Great Replacement.” This grain of truth is, yes, religious people are going to replace the non-religious peoples — whether through immigration or through differing fertility rates inside countries themselves. The power of numbers is the power of numbers.
The key in all this is not shutting down religions or just waiting for them to die the natural death that Durkheim and Marx said would come — that will be a long wait. The key is to encourage those forms of religion that foster peace and harmony, and discourage those that don’t.
There is another imperative mixed up in this: The writing on the wall clearly predicts if we allow our societies to become ever more purely secular, we will experience population crash — and that is not pretty. Yes, giving birth to children and raising them is not easy. In fact, it is the hardest thing any of us ever do, but somebody’s got to do it. And it is a 24/7 job for 25 years.
It is not absurd to suggest the kind of dedication and perseverance needed for raising a family is a task that needs divine inspiration and assistance. Judeo-Christian scripture has many teachings about family. We need all the help we can get. And we literally have to sacrifice part of ourselves, our time, our money, our freedom, and the focus of our lives, to do the job right. So a religion that teaches about sacrifice has something to teach us.
It is no accident that non-religious people have lower fertility rates. While there are exceptions, where are people going to get enough strength and inspiration and belief in the future to raise families? It is way, way easier to have a dog. And that is exactly what more and more First World secularists are doing. One could say, tongue in cheek, they are going to the dogs. Italy’s Premier Meloni and Pope Francis spoke about this specific issue in their announcement.
Dogs are literally being put before people. I am a total dog lover myself and help care for two, so on one level I can understand the attraction to this way of life. (I also have two kids, I hasten to add.) It just seems, indeed, a line gets crossed when couples are having dogs instead of children.
To mix metaphors, a dog can be a canary in the coal mine. What Italy is facing right now many countries in the West are going to have to face up to over the next generation. In raising my own next generation to adulthood, I lost count of how many times I said, “God, give me strength.” And even then, I just barely made it.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
