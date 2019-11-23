First off, let me say Kanye West is a marvelously talented 42-year-old musician, lyricist and producer, having received over 20 Grammies. For those who don’t know his work, it will be well worth your time to acquaint yourself with it. He is a rapper, but he also incorporates various other styles of music into his compositions. As of this past spring, he has also formed a new type of “gospel choir” that is fantastic. About a week ago, West announced that he has left off “secular music” and will now only be creating religiously themed music. He has also recently stated very publicly he is now a born-again Christian.
Oh, did I mention he is married to reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian? He is and they have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. As you might have guessed from two of the children’s names, they are a Christian family.
Despite impressions one might glean from West’s earlier career and tempestuous life, his background is far from “the street” and “the ghetto.” His mother was an English professor. His father was a professional photographer and a Christian counselor. He was raised in a religious, Protestant household, but as a young man, fell completely away from religion.
However, by 2013, all that was changing, but in an odd way. As West put it on his cut “I Am A God”: “I just talked to Jesus. He said ‘What’s up, Yeesus.’ I said, ‘S**t, I’m chilling, trying to stack these millions.’ I know he the most high, but I am a close high.” The name “Yeesus” is a pun/play on Kanye’s nickname Ye or Yee, with the “sus” placed on the end in this lyric to make it almost be “Jesus.” It might also almost be blasphemy, at least to English speakers, who do not — out of a particular reverence — name their boys Jesus. Was West suggesting he was a god, or at least a very high saint? Some thought so.
Then, in the middle of September of this year, West’s wife Kardashian announced on the popular TV show “The View” that her husband “has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ.” Since the spring of this year, West has been touring the country presenting his pop-up “Sunday Service” with his gospel choir and musicians. Many of these have been recorded. They are becoming major events. However, in the same interview, Kardashian stated, interestingly, that West does not have nonprofit status and has not made Sunday Service an official church. Yet she then said it “is for God, and it’s a Christian church.” Good intentions, but a mixed signal at present.
This very weekend (as I type this from Mexico), West will appear with televangelist Joel Osteen at Osteen’s mega church in Houston, the largest mega church in America with some 50,000+ attendees each week and millions upon millions TV viewers. Osteen, often called “the smiling preacher,” has been criticized for his Prosperity Gospel message and his opulent lifestyle. Nonetheless, West could not possibly find a more public venue to demonstrate his born-again conversion. His latest album, “Jesus is King,” is in release currently
If it strikes you that this is all just a little too “convenient” marketing-wise, you would not be alone. I hasten to add, however, this doesn’t automatically mean West is not sincere in his religious conversion and belief. I have listened to him speak and listened to his music. I believe he is sincere. I also believe he is sincere when he says, as he has a number of times now, that he is running for president of the United States in 2024. He is serious.
And therein lies my problem. Oh, I forgot to mention he strongly supports President Trump. Therein lies another problem for me. West is a contrarian and always has been. That’s part of his charm and art. He is unique.
The problem with evangelical, charismatic and born-again Christianity, as they themselves state over and over: It all comes down to your unique, personal faith and your unique, personal relationship with Christ, period. This also means, going all the way back to Luther and Calvin themselves, you accept the “universal priesthood of the faithful,” meaning anybody, literally, can be a pastor/priest. No training and no vetting is necessary. And often that is exactly the case. Such as ... Kanye West, who seems to want to be a pastor now and then president in 2024. A tricky combination, even if you have 20 Grammies.
A tricky problem with charismatic Christianity is captured perfectly by the English language itself. Being “charismatic” has two distinct meanings, as per Merriam-Webster: 1) some one who possesses special traits that attract, inspire or fascinate other people; and 2) some one who is a member of a religious group that stresses the seeking of direct divine inspiration and charism — a charism (from Greek) is an extraordinary power given to a Christian by the Holy Spirit for the good of the church.
Needless to say, these things can be polar opposites. Mussolini was charismatic, but it’s highly doubtful he had charism from the Holy Spirit. Not to suggest at all that West is some sort of Mussolini. Another way to say this is just the obvious: Many people who have gigantic egos, pathologically gigantic and narcissistic egos, can be extremely charismatic. They can also be totally sincere in their beliefs. One might venture to say this is probably why, for almost 2,000 years, Christianity has taught that humility is an important virtue.
Too much of non-denominational Christianity in America today has completely lost sight of this. It has become super-charged self-help, blended with a pernicious form of identity politics and cheer leading for unbridled capitalism — all of which shows precious little appreciation for humility and selfless service to others. And this is exactly why Kanye West can start his own church in this country, which is what he has been doing for the past six months.
This is also exactly why he can openly use this “church” as a stepping stone in a run for president. And here is the really complicated part: his form of Christianity sees no contradiction in this. And many, many Americans share, sincerely, a similar form of Christianity. It is known as Dominionism and it is the belief that our rulers and government should operate on born-again Christian values first and foremost. That’s West’s platform, right there, and he’s building a solid foundation for it right now. It is brilliant.
Kanye West is a brilliant man. I think he is also a good man. I think he has had an actual born-again experience. Where we would differ would be: What does a born-again experience (especially a highly public, reality TV one) really mean and does it, even can it, really translate into a set of religious principles that put community and helping the less fortunate ahead of self and self-fulfillment?
Mr. West, I respect you. I differ with some of your opinions, but that’s OK. I think your heart is in the right place, but the place you’re now going into — the intersection of religion and politics — is fraught with danger. When going into this realm, your current (and relatively new) self identity will be torn down, disrespected, dissected and destroyed. That’s how it works.
One of the reasons why Catholics display Christ hanging bloody on the cross in our churches is to remind us that his path was not, and is not, easy. On this path where you’re headed, you will be leaving the loving arms of the Prosperity Gospel and you will be thrown into the arms of thugs and even worse: the arms of America’s bloodthirsty, but crucially necessary, news media.
God be with you. You’ll need all the help you can get.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
